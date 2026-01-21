Traveler Feedback Inspired This Popular Cruise Line To Go Adults-Only For Serene Sailing

From Disney Cruises offering fireworks at sea to Carnival ships outfitted with rollercoasters, there's no shortage of family-friendly cruise adventures to choose from. But one popular line, Oceania Cruises, part of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., is no longer among the options. As of early 2026, the company will restrict children on its vessels. And the decision, according to a press release dated January 7, is based on traveler feedback.

"Our guests have consistently shared that the tranquil environment aboard our ships is one of the primary reasons they return time and time again," said Jason Montague, the cruise line's Chief Luxury Officer. "By transitioning to an adults-only experience, we are enhancing the very essence of the Oceania Cruises journey — one defined by sophistication, serenity, and discovery." Though all existing reservations will be honored, the company clarified, all new reservations will be open exclusively to guests ages 18 and up.

Oceania Cruises, which has a fleet of eight ships and travels to hundreds of international destinations, won't be the first cruise line with an adults-only policy. Viking Cruises is known for its "no kids, no casinos" tagline, and Richard Branson specifically created Virgin Voyages with adults-only itineraries in mind. ("Virgin Voyages says no kids on the ocean," according to its website.)