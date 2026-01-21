Traveler Feedback Inspired This Popular Cruise Line To Go Adults-Only For Serene Sailing
From Disney Cruises offering fireworks at sea to Carnival ships outfitted with rollercoasters, there's no shortage of family-friendly cruise adventures to choose from. But one popular line, Oceania Cruises, part of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., is no longer among the options. As of early 2026, the company will restrict children on its vessels. And the decision, according to a press release dated January 7, is based on traveler feedback.
"Our guests have consistently shared that the tranquil environment aboard our ships is one of the primary reasons they return time and time again," said Jason Montague, the cruise line's Chief Luxury Officer. "By transitioning to an adults-only experience, we are enhancing the very essence of the Oceania Cruises journey — one defined by sophistication, serenity, and discovery." Though all existing reservations will be honored, the company clarified, all new reservations will be open exclusively to guests ages 18 and up.
Oceania Cruises, which has a fleet of eight ships and travels to hundreds of international destinations, won't be the first cruise line with an adults-only policy. Viking Cruises is known for its "no kids, no casinos" tagline, and Richard Branson specifically created Virgin Voyages with adults-only itineraries in mind. ("Virgin Voyages says no kids on the ocean," according to its website.)
Kid-free cruising with Oceania
Responding to research on traveler preferences and insights from affiliates, Oceania Cruises found that guests appreciate its tranquil, elegant onboard environment. To ensure this refined atmosphere continues, the cruise line has transitioned to adults-only voyages. Find out more about the absolute best kid-free cruises for an unforgettable vacation, according to frequent cruisers.
The move feels squarely in line with the brand's ethos. With a capacity of 670 to 1,250 guests, Oceania's ships provide an upscale, intimate atmosphere at sea. Oceania is also known for its culinary offerings: Its gourmet food and drink program was inspired by the legendary French chef Jacques Pépin. This is the kind of trip, in other words, where you'll take a cooking class with a Venetian chef inside a private villa — not the kind of cruise where you'd expect to go for a ride on the world's first waterslide rollercoaster.
Oceania's customer base reflects that fact. The typical passenger, per Travel Weekly, is 55 or older. "While we don't typically see a lot of kids on Oceania," said Cruise Specialists advisor Bridgett Quinn Webber, "it's nice to know that going forward, we don't even have to worry about it. Especially for spring break, sometimes during the summer in the Med, and holiday cruises." Special kid-free cruise offerings in 2026 include Solar Eclipse Sailings from Copenhagen to Reykjavik and the Claudine Pépin Cruise from Seattle to Alaska with the James Beard Award-winning chef (and the daughter of Jacques Pépin). From culinary cruises to wellness trips, learn more about the best themed cruises around the world.