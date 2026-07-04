NYC's Overlooked Urban Gem Is A Family-Friendly Park With Hudson River Views And A Refreshing Splash Pad
New York City has no shortage of iconic parks, yet one of the city's best places to spend a sunny afternoon may not be among the names you recognize. Pier 25 at Hudson River Park is a stretch of NYC green space jutting out from the western shoreline of Lower Manhattan. A miniature golf course, beach volleyball courts, historic ships, a skate park, and a notable splash pad all share the same grounds on the waterfront. Meanwhile, it's wrapped in sweeping views, with the One World Trade Center and downtown skyline on one side and the glistening Hudson River on the other.
Visitors planning a trip to NYC might gravitate towards familiar areas, like Central Park, Bryant Park (with its beloved wintertime ice skating rink), or the High Line — parks that regularly appear high on lists of the city's top attractions. Central Park was even named 2025's No. 1 tourist attraction in America. Pier 25, by contrast, sits within the larger Hudson River Park, which has far fewer reviews on sites like Tripadvisor and Google. Its location in Tribeca also puts Pier 25 away from the busy tourist corridors of Times Square and Rockefeller Center.
Nevertheless, Pier 25 is well regarded, with a 4.7-star average from just over 1,000 Google reviewers. It gets special attention for its views, which are particularly impressive during sunset, and its range of family-friendly amenities. Being right in Manhattan, the pier can still get crowded (especially on weekends), but as one reviewer says, "It doesn't seem to get crazy busy (for NY standards)."
Family-friendly amenities at Hudson River Park's Pier 25
A major advantage of Pier 25 is its multitude of activities clustered close together, so while one family member queues for mini golf, another can keep kids entertained at the splash pad. Teens can play volleyball, while adults grab a drink at the chic Grand Banks oyster bar. Much of the pier and its amenities — including the skate park, playground, and historic Grand Banks ship — are free, making it a great budget-friendly way to spend time outdoors in NYC.
On a blazing summer day, if you're not up for a day trip to one of the beaches in and around NYC to escape the heat, Pier 25's seasonal splash pad offers some respite for young ones. It was recognized as one of the top 10 splash pads in the country by USA Today's Readers' Choice Awards in 2023. Located within the playground, the area is loaded with sprinklers, water cannons that kids can maneuver, and tipping water buckets. There are also shaded seating areas to keep parents cool while their kids splash around.
Throughout the pier, benches line its edge, looking out toward the water. At the very end, there are lounge chairs where you can lie back and take in views of the Hudson River, framed by New Jersey's buildings and the Statue of Liberty in the distance. Since the pier is an active boating area, you'll also see vessels sailing around it or docked at its marina. On the ground, you can reach Pier 25 with a roughly 12-minute walk from either the Chambers Street subway station (serving the 1, 2, and 3 lines) or the Canal Street station (serving the A, C, and E lines).