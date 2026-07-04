NYC's Overlooked Urban Gem Is A Family-Friendly Park With Hudson River Views And A Refreshing Splash Pad

New York City has no shortage of iconic parks, yet one of the city's best places to spend a sunny afternoon may not be among the names you recognize. Pier 25 at Hudson River Park is a stretch of NYC green space jutting out from the western shoreline of Lower Manhattan. A miniature golf course, beach volleyball courts, historic ships, a skate park, and a notable splash pad all share the same grounds on the waterfront. Meanwhile, it's wrapped in sweeping views, with the One World Trade Center and downtown skyline on one side and the glistening Hudson River on the other.

Visitors planning a trip to NYC might gravitate towards familiar areas, like Central Park, Bryant Park (with its beloved wintertime ice skating rink), or the High Line — parks that regularly appear high on lists of the city's top attractions. Central Park was even named 2025's No. 1 tourist attraction in America. Pier 25, by contrast, sits within the larger Hudson River Park, which has far fewer reviews on sites like Tripadvisor and Google. Its location in Tribeca also puts Pier 25 away from the busy tourist corridors of Times Square and Rockefeller Center.

Nevertheless, Pier 25 is well regarded, with a 4.7-star average from just over 1,000 Google reviewers. It gets special attention for its views, which are particularly impressive during sunset, and its range of family-friendly amenities. Being right in Manhattan, the pier can still get crowded (especially on weekends), but as one reviewer says, "It doesn't seem to get crazy busy (for NY standards)."