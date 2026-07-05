Forget Florida, Retire To This East Coast City With A Walkable Downtown, Local Shops, And Historic Charm
The traditional narrative names Florida as the default retirement destination, but in recent years, many retirees have been bucking that trend. Maine can be an appealing alternative for those who want a quieter place near the ocean where they can still enjoy all four seasons. The state has several retirement-friendly communities, many clustered along its 3,500 miles of tidal coastline. Among them, Hallowell stands out for its walkable downtown, historic character, and easy access to outdoor recreation.
Hallowell is a small community of about 2,600 residents in Kennebec County, roughly 3 miles south of Augusta. It offers the best of both worlds: the laid-back atmosphere of a small town without sacrificing the conveniences of a larger city. While it's not directly along the coast, the ocean is only about an hour's drive away. Hallowell is also on the Kennebec River, which means you won't need to leave town to go fishing or boating in the warmer months. There are plenty of other activities to fill your time right in the city, from nature trails to live theater and antique shopping, making this Maine town a viable destination for retirees with varied interests.
What makes Hallowell a good retirement destination?
Hallowell is compact, covering just under 6 square miles, so you won't need to travel far to go about your day-to-day life. You'll especially notice this downtown, where brick sidewalks, historic buildings, and independently owned businesses line Water Street. It's home to vintage stores like The Rusticators Emporium and Hallowell Antique Mall, as well as Merrill's Bookshop, a favorite for used books. For a sweet treat, try French pastries at Belle Boulangerie or ice cream from The Local Scoop. Hallowell Seafood & Produce is known for fresh specialty ingredients, while the Hallowell Farmers Market offers locally grown produce during the warmer months. If you'd rather not cook, there are over a dozen restaurants on Water Street alone, from seafood and handmade pasta at Slates Restaurant to Desi Kitchen's Pakistani cuisine or casual pub fare at The Liberal Cup. All of these businesses are within a three-block stretch, making downtown easy to explore on foot.
Whatever you can't find in Hallowell is likely available just a few minutes away in the lively capital of Augusta. Travelers can also fly from Augusta State Airport (AUG), though the nearest major airport hub is Portland International Jetport (PWM), over an hour's drive away. Augusta's healthcare facilities are also well-regarded and include Togus VA Medical Center and MaineGeneral, which received a top grade for patient safety in 2024.
Building a new social circle after retirement isn't always easy, but Hallowell's vibrant senior community makes it easier. The town's population trends older than most places in the U.S., and about a third of Hallowell's residents are 65 or older. The Cohen Community Center, run by Spectrum Generations, regularly hosts talks and events for seniors, including weekly activities like board games and craft groups where you can meet fellow seniors with similar interests.
What to see and do in Hallowell
Active retirees will find plenty of ways to enjoy the outdoors. The Kennebec River is known as a productive fishing spot, home to striped bass, Atlantic sturgeon, and Atlantic salmon. The 6.5-mile Kennebec River Rail Trail follows the river through Hallowell, Augusta, and Farmingdale, making it a popular route for walking and biking.
Vaughan Woods & Historic Homestead is another local favorite. Nicknamed "Hobbitland" by locals for its resemblance to Tolkien's Shire, the preserve features multiple trails, including the Corniche Trail, which follows an old carriage road through forests and pastures. The property is also home to a historic homestead and Colonial Revival garden that are open for tours during the summer. Other outdoor attractions are within easy driving distance, including eight stunning waterfalls that you can visit on a driving loop starting in West Paris, about an hour to the west.
Similar to the charming small town of Poland, Hallowell has deep historical roots. Established in 1762, its downtown is part of the Hallowell Historic District, where many buildings date to the 18th and 19th centuries. You can learn more about the city's past on the self-guided Museum in the Streets walking tour, which features interpretive signs throughout downtown. Theater fans can see plays at the Gaslight Theater, which started in 1937 and is recognized as Maine's oldest continuously operating theater. Hallowell also celebrates its creative community during Old Hallowell Day, an annual festival held every July. The event features a parade, arts-and-crafts vendors, live music, food, games, and even competitions such as a bake-off and a cribbage tournament.