Forget Florida, Retire To This East Coast City With A Walkable Downtown, Local Shops, And Historic Charm

The traditional narrative names Florida as the default retirement destination, but in recent years, many retirees have been bucking that trend. Maine can be an appealing alternative for those who want a quieter place near the ocean where they can still enjoy all four seasons. The state has several retirement-friendly communities, many clustered along its 3,500 miles of tidal coastline. Among them, Hallowell stands out for its walkable downtown, historic character, and easy access to outdoor recreation.

Hallowell is a small community of about 2,600 residents in Kennebec County, roughly 3 miles south of Augusta. It offers the best of both worlds: the laid-back atmosphere of a small town without sacrificing the conveniences of a larger city. While it's not directly along the coast, the ocean is only about an hour's drive away. Hallowell is also on the Kennebec River, which means you won't need to leave town to go fishing or boating in the warmer months. There are plenty of other activities to fill your time right in the city, from nature trails to live theater and antique shopping, making this Maine town a viable destination for retirees with varied interests.