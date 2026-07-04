Forget Lake Tahoe, Visit California's Serene Mountain Reservoir For Excellent Fishing And Fewer Crowds

The clear waters of Lake Tahoe, bursting with trout and sockeye salmon, are a fishing paradise. But North America's oldest and largest alpine lake is also a wildly popular destination, bringing in more than 2 million visitors each year. For excellent fishing with fewer crowds, consider an alternative: Stampede Reservoir, a serene escape in the Sierra Nevada Mountains.

The reservoir (elevation 5,949 feet) is located just northeast of Truckee in Tahoe National Forest. Formed by the construction of two dams on the Little Truckee River, the reservoir dates back to 1970 and has 25 miles of shoreline. Today, it's a quiet haven for fishing and boating that's managed by the U.S. Forest Service and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

What kind of fish can anglers expect to catch on Stampede Reservoir? Various kinds of trout, for starters — rainbow, brown, and lake trout — as well as kokanee salmon, a kind of landlocked sockeye salmon. According to a Nor Cal Fish Report published in June 2026, anglers have recently reeled in kokanee salmon around 8 to 10 inches in size, and the conditions are best around Sagehen and Little Truckee inlets. The same report notes that rainbow trout fishing has been good lately, too. Generally speaking, travelers will find optimal kokanee salmon fishing in late spring through summer, while peak lake trout fishing happens in colder weather.