Skip Tahoe Crowds For California's Pristine Lake With Sandy Beaches, Camping, Fishing, And Kayaking
California's Sierra Nevada Mountains are speckled with numerous stunning lakes and reservoirs. Many of these peaceful lakes offer dazzling sights and are well worth the winding drives it takes to get there. Surrounded by alpine trees and 17 miles of shoreline, Bucks Lake in eastern California is one such oasis for campers, anglers, and water recreation enthusiasts. Just 2.5 hours northwest of Lake Tahoe, famous for its scenic shores, mountain charm, and renowned views, Bucks Lake captures a more intimate experience. It's also only about two hours northwest of Independence Lake Preserve, another stunning alpine lake surrounded by scenic forest views.
Aside from Lake Tahoe, the nearest sizable town is Quincy, California — just over a half-hour drive from the southern part of the lake. As a popular resupply point for trekkers on the Pacific Crest Trail, Quincy is a hub for quaint, comfy motels and great cafes. The Feather River Co-op and a couple of chain grocery stores also make it a perfect spot to load up on snacks and supplies before heading out to your campground or cabin.
Whitehorse Campground is a great overnight option for Bucks Lake visitors. Located within three miles of the lake itself, this small campground features running water and pit toilets with wooded sites, meaning it's perfect for a quiet getaway off the beaten path. Plus, campsites here only cost $31 per night.
Relax along the shores of Bucks Lake
As you get closer to Haskins Bay on the southern shore of Bucks Lake, you'll be spoiled for choice when it comes to camping options. Your choices include Haskins Valley Family Campground and Bucks Lake Camp & RV. On the northern side of the lake, check out the remote Sundew, Lower Bucks, and Mill Creek campgrounds, too. These spots are ideal for travelers wanting to connect with nature.
Just remember to bring enough water with you, or be prepared to boil and filter your water from the lake, as no potable water is available in these more rustic areas. If you're in the mood for something a little less outdoorsy, cozy up at the six-room Haskins Valley Inn, Bucks Lake Marina, or Lakeshore Resort, the latter two of which feature a range of cabins for rent and dock slips. There is, of course, a lot more to Bucks Lake than where you sleep. Nestled in the mountains, hiking options abound. The Mill Creek Trail is a popular route for both walking and horseback riding, as it traces the eastern shoreline for 8.8 miles. With nearly 1,000 feet of elevation gain and taking around 3.5 hours to complete, this trail is considered a moderately challenging route.
The Mill Creek Trail can also be used to link up with more trails within the Bucks Lake Wilderness – a 21,000-acre biodiverse, protected area. For something a little easier and quicker, check out the Bucks Creek Loop, a four-mile round-trip route that takes about an hour and a half to complete. The trail leads you through beautiful stands of conifer trees around the trail's namesake stream. Of course, you can also hook up with the Pacific Crest Trail for day hikes along the West Coast's most famous yet sometimes deadly trail.
Outdoor recreation abounds at Bucks Lake
Bucks Lake is typically quiet during summer weekdays, with mid-May marking the beginning of the warmer season. This stage lasts until the snow prompts the roads to close for winter. This means that if you travel Monday-Friday in the summer, you likely won't be vying for space on the water. The lake's sandy shore is perfect for swimming or simply taking in the view, and the water is wonderfully clear. Sandy Point Day Use Area is ideal for taking a dip, digging into a picnic, or enjoying water activities like kayaking or canoeing. Bucks Lake Marina also offers a wide array of rentals, from pontoons and fishing boats to kayaks and paddleboards. For extra family fun, kneeboards, tubes, wakeboards, and waterskis are also available to rent.
Kayaking along the perimeter of Bucks Lake is a treat for spotting wildlife. Look for eagles and ospreys in the trees or keep an eye on the shoreline for deer, squirrels, coyotes, and occasionally bobcats or mountain lions. Fishing in Bucks Lake is also a real treat for anglers eyeing up prize Kokanee salmon or species of trout. The trout found in Bucks Lake have been known to weigh as much as 20 pounds. If you prefer some company and local expertise, look into one of the area's guides, like Big Daddy's Guide Service or Taco Fly Company, for fly fishing trips.
The fun doesn't end when the snow comes, though. Snowmobiling, backcountry skiing, and cross-country skiing are just a few popular winter pastimes around Bucks Lake. Trails aren't groomed, but Bucks Lake Road is plowed around Bucks Summit, with parking remaining open in the winter. Rent a cabin nearby and take advantage of the powder on scenic trips through this high-elevation winter haven.