Skip Tahoe Crowds For California's Pristine Lake With Sandy Beaches, Camping, Fishing, And Kayaking

As you get closer to Haskins Bay on the southern shore of Bucks Lake, you'll be spoiled for choice when it comes to camping options. Your choices include Haskins Valley Family Campground and Bucks Lake Camp & RV. On the northern side of the lake, check out the remote Sundew, Lower Bucks, and Mill Creek campgrounds, too. These spots are ideal for travelers wanting to connect with nature.

Just remember to bring enough water with you, or be prepared to boil and filter your water from the lake, as no potable water is available in these more rustic areas. If you're in the mood for something a little less outdoorsy, cozy up at the six-room Haskins Valley Inn, Bucks Lake Marina, or Lakeshore Resort, the latter two of which feature a range of cabins for rent and dock slips. There is, of course, a lot more to Bucks Lake than where you sleep. Nestled in the mountains, hiking options abound. The Mill Creek Trail is a popular route for both walking and horseback riding, as it traces the eastern shoreline for 8.8 miles. With nearly 1,000 feet of elevation gain and taking around 3.5 hours to complete, this trail is considered a moderately challenging route.

The Mill Creek Trail can also be used to link up with more trails within the Bucks Lake Wilderness – a 21,000-acre biodiverse, protected area. For something a little easier and quicker, check out the Bucks Creek Loop, a four-mile round-trip route that takes about an hour and a half to complete. The trail leads you through beautiful stands of conifer trees around the trail's namesake stream. Of course, you can also hook up with the Pacific Crest Trail for day hikes along the West Coast's most famous yet sometimes deadly trail.