Avoid Tahoe Crowds At California's Nearby Dazzling Recreation Lake To Hike, Fish, And Camp Year-Round
With Lake Tahoe now drawing 2 million people every darn year, adventure seekers in the Golden State are hungrier than ever for lake escapes that let them dodge the crowds. The good news is that there's no shortage of them — California counts a whopping 3,000 named lakes in total! Many of those can be found peppering the Sierra Nevada in the vicinity of the Big Blue itself. You could throw in with the hidden recreational paradise of Donner Lake, or go for the outdoor pursuits of Pinecrest Lake over on the western side of the mountains. Or, there's Caples Lake.
Clutching the courses of the glorious scenic drive that is California State Route 88, Caples is but one of a few high-altitude waters sat up on the Carson Pass, south of Lake Tahoe itself. The lake spreads beneath the granite peaks at a height of 7,800 feet above sea level, and the surrounding area offers a whirlwind of R&R. As part of the sprawling Eldorado National Forest, it's the gateway to a fine array of hiking routes. A private resort occupies one corner of shore, offering boat hires and waterside cabins. There's fishing for rainbow trout, too. There's also a federally managed campground with over 30 pitches available from late June to October, depending on weather conditions.
However you choose to arrive at Caples Lake, you're going to be driving the winding, wiggling Highway 88. That's one of a handful of routes that crosses the whole breadth of the Sierra Nevada, linking up with Sacramento International Airport in roughly two hours, and connecting with the scenic Highway 395 to get to the Reno-Tahoe International Airport in under an hour and a half.
Hiking trails at outdoor pursuits at Caples Lake
Caples Lake is tailor-made for lovers of the great Californian outdoors. For one thing, the fishing is exceptional. The lake is dotted with uber-peaceful nooks and crannies, where you can enjoy wade-in fly fishing in the company of towering pine trees. It's a shoot for lake trout, brown trout, and rainbow trout, all in a truly gorgeous high-alpine setting.
Hikers, meanwhile, will be spoiled for choice. The standout route is probably the 8.5-mile Emigrant Lake Trail, which scores 4.7 out for 5 on AllTrails. Climbing over 800 feet of elevation through dense forests and meadows, the route skirts the southwest side of Caples Lake itself before creeping up into the peaks to another hidden spot of water.
It should also be mentioned that the world-famous Pacific Crest Trail awaits just a whisker down the road. Permits may be required — thru-hikers on the arduous 2,650-mile-long romp will need a long-distance permit, while simple day hikes on the section close to Caples Lake require relevant trailhead permits. You can head north on the PCT in the direction of Meiss Lake to see plateaus spread over with wildflowers throughout the summer. Or, go south through the meadows to pretty Lake Winnemucca.
Camping and cabins at Caples Lake
If you're keen to hang around Lake Caples for longer than just a day, then there are plenty of accomodation options available, and you'll find both cabins and camp pitches on offer around the water's edge. The camping comes courtesy of the NPS Caples Lake Campground, which is a part of the greater Eldorado National Forest preservation area. It's got space for both RVs and traditional tents, with many pitches tucked under pockets of shade-giving evergreen trees, and others that have views of the water and the mountains in the distance.
If you prefer to be under a solid roof, or if you're visiting out of season, then look to the Caples Lake Resort. This staple of the Carson Pass highway has been offering lodging to mountaineers since the 1940s. The resort consists of a clutch of nine highland-style cabins and a few hotel rooms in the main building. Some offer BBQ grills and decks overlooking the lake itself, while the on-site restaurant serves up a belly-filling smorgasbord of grilled ribeye, roasted Alaskan halibut, wild mushroom pasta — the tastebud-tingling list goes on!