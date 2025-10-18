Avoid Tahoe Crowds At California's Nearby Dazzling Recreation Lake To Hike, Fish, And Camp Year-Round

With Lake Tahoe now drawing 2 million people every darn year, adventure seekers in the Golden State are hungrier than ever for lake escapes that let them dodge the crowds. The good news is that there's no shortage of them — California counts a whopping 3,000 named lakes in total! Many of those can be found peppering the Sierra Nevada in the vicinity of the Big Blue itself. You could throw in with the hidden recreational paradise of Donner Lake, or go for the outdoor pursuits of Pinecrest Lake over on the western side of the mountains. Or, there's Caples Lake.

Clutching the courses of the glorious scenic drive that is California State Route 88, Caples is but one of a few high-altitude waters sat up on the Carson Pass, south of Lake Tahoe itself. The lake spreads beneath the granite peaks at a height of 7,800 feet above sea level, and the surrounding area offers a whirlwind of R&R. As part of the sprawling Eldorado National Forest, it's the gateway to a fine array of hiking routes. A private resort occupies one corner of shore, offering boat hires and waterside cabins. There's fishing for rainbow trout, too. There's also a federally managed campground with over 30 pitches available from late June to October, depending on weather conditions.

However you choose to arrive at Caples Lake, you're going to be driving the winding, wiggling Highway 88. That's one of a handful of routes that crosses the whole breadth of the Sierra Nevada, linking up with Sacramento International Airport in roughly two hours, and connecting with the scenic Highway 395 to get to the Reno-Tahoe International Airport in under an hour and a half.