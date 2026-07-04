Tampa Bay's Upcoming Wildlife Habitat Will Be One Of The City's Largest Projects Of Its Kind

"Lions, tigers, and bears — oh my!" could very well be the mantra of Busch Gardens, Tampa's iconic theme park, famously home to a number of live animal habitats which house around 200 species, from giraffes to penguins to sloths, in addition to its assortment of rides, roller coasters, and events. In 2025, Busch Gardens announced the Lion & Hyena Ridge, set to open in 2026 as an expansion of the "largest and most immersive animal habitat in over a decade," according to the park's website. The new educational exhibit will more than double its current area, and will feature two interchangeable, rotating habitats — one for lions, one for hyenas — with 35,000 square feet of natural terrain that mimics the Kopje rock formations of the African Serengeti. The design will allow visitors up-close, 270-degree views, with a pedestrian bridge overhead.

Lions and hyenas are naturally competitive species, so they won't inhabit the same enclosures, but they will live in proximity within the replica savanna. A five-lion pride from Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden will move in (Henry, Herman, Hugo, Lou, and Pascal), while two hyenas already residing in Busch Gardens (Cazi and Dazi) will join the new habitat.

Busch Gardens is known for rides and meticulously landscaped zoo habitats, and underwent a $40 million renovation in 2025. It's part of United Parks & Resorts, which also owns the SeaWorld brands, and boasts nearly 100,000 reviews on Google with a 4.4-star rating. Guests praise the reasonable lines, quality of rides, scenery, and wildlife. "Loved the animal exhibits — they're well-maintained and give you a chance to see a wide variety of wildlife up close," wrote one reviewer. "My daughter loved all the animals; had to practically drag her out of the kangaroo exhibit," noted another.