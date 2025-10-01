8 Amusement Parks In The South That Are Worth Visiting (And 3 To Skip), According To Reviews

Tucked away in Tennessee's Smoky Mountains, Dollywood is an amusement park that stands alone above the rest. While it was famously co-created by singer-songwriter and East Tennessee native Dolly Parton, there's much more to the park than country music. Visitors rave about the park's perfect balance of thrill rides, family attractions, and live entertainment. Roller coasters like the iconic Lightning Rod deliver high-octane thrills while string bands and craft demonstrations bring the sights and sounds of Appalachia to visitors.

Perhaps the park's most standout quality is its food — not because its rides or atmosphere are lacking, but because most amusement park-goers have come to accept theme park food as an afterthought. That's not the case with Dollywood, though, whose Aunt Granny's Restaurant was named one of the top 10 theme park eateries by USA Today. And that's not mentioning the park's world-famous cinnamon bread, which Redditors recommend buying in multiples to satisfy late-night cravings.

With its scenic mountain setting and rustic charm, Dollywood offers a unique experience that feels less like a corporate theme park chain and more like a love letter to Appalachian culture. And it's that Southern hospitality that makes it not just one of the best Southern amusement parks, but one of the best U.S. amusement parks in general, if Tripadvisor's rankings are anything to go by. Based on traveler reviews, the park sits at the very top of the list as the all-around fan-favorite out of all U.S. amusement and water parks. If you go, aim to travel in spring to visit with the fewest crowds.