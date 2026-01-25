Between Busch Gardens And The Iconic Ybor City Is Tampa's Secret Trendy Neighborhood

The sprawling Florida city of Tampa hosts a wealth of neighborhoods and enclaves, from the cultural melting pot of Ybor City, birthplace of the legendary Cuban sandwich, to the upscale ambiance of Hyde Park. Many Tampa visitors head to the revitalized Channel District to catch concerts at Benchmark International Arena, or ride rides at Busch Gardens, a family-friendly theme park. Yet locals in the know might point you toward a trendy area gaining traction for the destination-worthy restaurants, bars, and breweries that have popped up around landscaped streets lined with historic Craftsmans. Old Seminole Heights, a small faction within broader Seminole Heights, is north of Downtown and known for old, often colorful bungalows – a quintessential Old Florida aesthetic, just look at any of the area's real estate pages. Some are also listed as historic districts. But the neighborhood has more than just curb appeal.

Old Seminole Heights is on the northern fringe of the greater Seminole Heights neighborhood (which also includes South and Southeast Seminole Heights), sometimes loosely referred to as "The Heights." It's generally defined by the Hillsborough River to the north, Hillsborough Avenue to the south, Florida Avenue to the west, and 15th Street to the east. It sits 5 miles north of Benchmark Arena, a 10-mile drive from Tampa International Airport (TPA), and just 4 miles west of Busch Gardens — making it easily accessible on any Tampa trip.

One of the neighborhood's favorite perennial events is the Annual Old Seminole Heights Home Tour, and the 26th Annual is scheduled for February 15, 2026. Self-guided tour tickets cost $25, and visitors get the chance to peek inside some of the vintage bungalows — the average age of the homes on the 2025 tour was 107 – learn about the architecture, and hear stories of Floridians who lived here a century ago.