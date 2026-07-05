Pennsylvania's Lush Pittsburgh Suburb Has Green Spaces, Local Restaurants, And Quaint Charm

Like many towns in Allegheny County, Plum Borough was a coal town for much of the 20th century. While the region's last mine closed in 1987, that history is celebrated with the Coal Miner's Memorial, which was created starting around 2008 and has a permanent home outside the Municipal Building. There are older landmarks to explore here, too, like the 1822 Carpenter Log House. Located inside Boyce Park, the house is maintained by the Allegheny Foothills Historical Society, which has furnished it with historic artifacts, including some owned by the original residents.

Visitors interested in colonial military history can take a stroll down Forbes Trail, the path taken by British General John Forbes on his way to Fort Duquesne in 1758, which follows Old Frankstown Road through Plum Borough. The trail also extends around 15 miles southeast to Hanna's Town, a recreated Revolutionary War-era town just north of the overlooked cultural hotspot of Greensburg.

Foodies visiting Plum will want to check out its local restaurants. If you're in the mood for Italian, Palmieri's Restaurant is a family-owned spot with a history going back to 1956, serving classic steak, seafood, and pasta dishes. For more casual Italian fare, Pugliano's Italian Grill has wings, sandwiches, and pizza, along with live music on certain days of the week (check the restaurant's social media for its music schedule). Another local family-run favorite is Eighty Acres Kitchen & Bar, which serves upscale farm-to-table American cuisine like crab cakes, steak, and polenta fries. When you're ready for a night out, Shooti's Bar & Grille serves unique seasonal cocktails like Strawberries N' Cream Martinis or Pineapple Margaritas, along with sandwiches, burgers, and a rotating menu of bar snacks. It also hosts entertainment like live music on the weekends and a karaoke night every Wednesday.