Pennsylvania's Lush Pittsburgh Suburb Has Green Spaces, Local Restaurants, And Quaint Charm
Western Pennsylvania is brimming with charming boroughs, and Plum is among the largest. Located about 20 miles east of downtown Pittsburgh, Plum was one of the original townships established in Allegheny County in 1788, and with a total area of 29 square miles, it's the second-largest borough in Pennsylvania (and the largest in the county). That means plenty of room for parks filled with green spaces and riverfront land where residents and travelers can enjoy the outdoors.
With a population of around 27,000 people, Plum is a vibrant suburb known for its friendly and welcoming community. While it's mostly residential, don't take that to mean it's boring. During the summer, you can get active on Plum's hiking trails, sports courts, and climbing wall, or get immersed in the community at the annual Summerfest, which brings carnival rides, games, and food trucks to Larry Mills Park every June. Autumn is time for the yearly FallFest at Plum Creek Park, where adults can enjoy food trucks and craft beer, while the kids take a pony ride or explore the pumpkin patch. Come winter, you'll find games, crafts, and other entertainment at the Plum Municipal Center's WinterFest, or you can hit the ski slopes at Boyce Park. Whatever time of year you visit, Plum's local restaurants and rich history give visitors a lot to explore.
Enjoy Plum Borough's landmarks and tasty eats
Like many towns in Allegheny County, Plum Borough was a coal town for much of the 20th century. While the region's last mine closed in 1987, that history is celebrated with the Coal Miner's Memorial, which was created starting around 2008 and has a permanent home outside the Municipal Building. There are older landmarks to explore here, too, like the 1822 Carpenter Log House. Located inside Boyce Park, the house is maintained by the Allegheny Foothills Historical Society, which has furnished it with historic artifacts, including some owned by the original residents.
Visitors interested in colonial military history can take a stroll down Forbes Trail, the path taken by British General John Forbes on his way to Fort Duquesne in 1758, which follows Old Frankstown Road through Plum Borough. The trail also extends around 15 miles southeast to Hanna's Town, a recreated Revolutionary War-era town just north of the overlooked cultural hotspot of Greensburg.
Foodies visiting Plum will want to check out its local restaurants. If you're in the mood for Italian, Palmieri's Restaurant is a family-owned spot with a history going back to 1956, serving classic steak, seafood, and pasta dishes. For more casual Italian fare, Pugliano's Italian Grill has wings, sandwiches, and pizza, along with live music on certain days of the week (check the restaurant's social media for its music schedule). Another local family-run favorite is Eighty Acres Kitchen & Bar, which serves upscale farm-to-table American cuisine like crab cakes, steak, and polenta fries. When you're ready for a night out, Shooti's Bar & Grille serves unique seasonal cocktails like Strawberries N' Cream Martinis or Pineapple Margaritas, along with sandwiches, burgers, and a rotating menu of bar snacks. It also hosts entertainment like live music on the weekends and a karaoke night every Wednesday.
What to know about Plum's parks and green spaces
There are lots of spots to enjoy the outdoors in Plum. The borough maintains four parks, in addition to green spaces maintained by Allegheny County. Plum's largest outdoor recreation area is its 1,096-acre Boyce Park, which has activities for every season. When the weather's warm, you can hike its eight trails, go rock climbing in the Bouldering Park, or take a dip in the wave pool when it's open in the summer. In the winter, Boyce Park has the only snow tubing and downhill skiing hills in Allegheny County's park system and hosts events like car shows and live music during the summer.
The northern border of Plum is along the Allegheny River, and this opens up more outdoor fun. Nature lovers can explore the Barking Slopes Conservation Area, where the wooded valley's steep slopes provide challenging hikes leading to river views. It's especially beautiful in the spring when the wildflowers are in bloom, and it houses lots of wildlife, including about 150 species of birds. Bird species consist of songbirds like Orchard Orioles, Yellow-breasted Chats, and Indigo Buntings, all of which are common in the spring and summer. Kayakers can also take a quick paddle to nearby Allegheny Islands State Park, a wildlife haven that can only be reached by boat.
This area of Western Pennsylvania is a great spot for golfers. The famous Oakmont Country Club, home to the hardest golf course in America, is just east of Plum. While that course is members-only, visitors can play at Rolling Fields Golf Club, a public par 70 course with a golf simulator and on-site restaurant. If you're more into miniature golf, head to Willow Golf Range, which also has a driving range and batting cages.