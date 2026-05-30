Pennsylvania's Boat-In Island State Park Is A Peaceful Wildlife Haven Right Outside Pittsburgh

Those who know Pittsburgh for its industrial past might be surprised by how green the city is. There are 176 parks covering almost 3,800 total acres just within the city limits, and the surrounding area has even more natural landscapes to explore. One of the best spots for travelers looking to escape the urban bustle is Allegheny Islands State Park, which occupies 50 acres of undeveloped land in the middle of the Allegheny River.

Allegheny Islands State Park is in Cheswick, roughly a half-hour drive northeast of Pittsburgh. It primarily consists of two islands that straddle the C.W. Bill Young Lock and Dam. Until 1932, they were one contiguous island, originally named Hulings Island after Samuel Hulings, a keelboatman who bought the land in 1788. It was renamed 14 Mile Island in the mid-19th century, when it was used for navigation and referred to by its distance from downtown Pittsburgh. The construction of the dam split 14 Mile Island into the 14-acre upper island and the 34-acre lower island that exist today.

Fourteen Mile Island wasn't always intended as parkland. At one point, the McDonough Corporation purchased it for mining. Luckily for nature lovers, the sand and gravel on the island weren't of sufficient quality for construction projects. The island remained in its natural state when the corporation donated it to the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy in the 1970s, and it opened as Allegheny Islands State Park in 1980. Since then, it has served as what Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources environmental education specialist Jack Lachendro described in the Valley News Dispatch as "a great place to go if you want to get lost but still know where you are."