Pennsylvania's Boat-In Island State Park Is A Peaceful Wildlife Haven Right Outside Pittsburgh
Those who know Pittsburgh for its industrial past might be surprised by how green the city is. There are 176 parks covering almost 3,800 total acres just within the city limits, and the surrounding area has even more natural landscapes to explore. One of the best spots for travelers looking to escape the urban bustle is Allegheny Islands State Park, which occupies 50 acres of undeveloped land in the middle of the Allegheny River.
Allegheny Islands State Park is in Cheswick, roughly a half-hour drive northeast of Pittsburgh. It primarily consists of two islands that straddle the C.W. Bill Young Lock and Dam. Until 1932, they were one contiguous island, originally named Hulings Island after Samuel Hulings, a keelboatman who bought the land in 1788. It was renamed 14 Mile Island in the mid-19th century, when it was used for navigation and referred to by its distance from downtown Pittsburgh. The construction of the dam split 14 Mile Island into the 14-acre upper island and the 34-acre lower island that exist today.
Fourteen Mile Island wasn't always intended as parkland. At one point, the McDonough Corporation purchased it for mining. Luckily for nature lovers, the sand and gravel on the island weren't of sufficient quality for construction projects. The island remained in its natural state when the corporation donated it to the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy in the 1970s, and it opened as Allegheny Islands State Park in 1980. Since then, it has served as what Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources environmental education specialist Jack Lachendro described in the Valley News Dispatch as "a great place to go if you want to get lost but still know where you are."
Explore Allegheny Islands State Park by boat or on foot
There are no paved paths or ranger stations in Allegheny Islands State Park, and this lack of infrastructure is a large part of its appeal. Aside from the dam splitting the islands, they remain unsullied by human development. Mammals like muskrats, beavers, and raccoons are frequently spotted in the park, and deer are known to swim to it. It's also prime territory for birds like kingfishers, ducks, and great blue herons. The heavy vegetation covering the islands includes trees like sycamores, cottonwoods, and willows, plus other plants like ironweed, which attracts swallowtail butterflies.
As you might expect for a park that can only be reached by boat, Allegheny Islands is most popular with anglers and kayakers. It's along the Three Rivers Water Trail (a 75-mile stretch of the Allegheny, Monongahela, Ohio, and Youghiogheny Rivers), which is considered one of the best outdoor adventure hubs in the Pittsburgh area. The top spot for catching fish is on the larger lower island's eastern end, where the dam creates currents that attract various fish species. Northern pike and smallmouth bass are among the most plentiful, but you can also catch other Allegheny River fish like rock bass, walleye, muskellunge, and catfish.
While the islands have no developed trails, there are a few footpaths for hikers. It takes about 40 minutes to walk around the large island's perimeter, and there is a more challenging path that winds through its interior woodlands. Visitors are also allowed to camp on the islands, provided they follow Leave No Trace principles. Bear in mind that the site is truly primitive, with no restrooms or other facilities, so you'll want to bring your own essential camping gear if you plan to stay overnight.
Plan your trip to Allegheny Islands State Park
There is no land access to Allegheny Islands State Park. Since there are no docks on the islands, they're best reached using small craft that can be pulled up onto the beach. The closest launch point is the Deer Creek Boat Ramp in Harmar. From there, head upriver past 12 Mile Island to the larger island, and either portage around the dam or use the lock to reach the smaller island. The Deer Creek boat launch is open to the public and has parking and a portable restroom, though there are no boat rentals on-site. One of the closest places to rent a watercraft is 10.7 Marina in Verona, which has seasonal and hourly kayak rentals. Some local paddleboard companies also offer organized tours. For example, SurfSUP Adventures includes the park in its Islands of Oakmont tour.
Allegheny Islands State Park is open year-round, but most will find it's most enjoyable to visit in the summer or fall. It's particularly popular during holidays like Memorial Day, when boaters often congregate around the islands. The islands do frequently flood when the Allegheny River rises, and the flood risk is highest during the spring thaw, when the river's flow is typically at its peak. Heavy rain can also cause floods, so keep an eye on the weather before your visit to ensure the islands are safe to access.
If you're looking for more outdoor fun, there are other spots nearby to add to your itinerary. For more Allegheny River adventures closer to downtown, check out this charming island with forested trails and Pennsylvania's best urban paddling. Or, for a secluded escape, head about 40 miles north to Succop Nature Park. This scenic spot is a quiet haven for birdwatching and weddings.