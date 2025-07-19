The 'Hardest Golf Course In America' Is A Pennsylvania Spot Known For Unique Architecture And Fast Greens

A torture chamber. A brute. The beast. Such metaphors may conjure a scary rollercoaster or a triathlon — or the feared Oakmont Country Club golf course in Oakmont, Pennsylvania, just 14 miles from Pittsburgh. Oakmont's challenging terrain, with nasty rough and lightning-fast, oversized greens, has been testing the patience of golfers for more than 120 years — including those at the U.S. Open championship — and has earned the dubious distinction for the hardest course in America, according to a PGA Tour ranking. More agony of defeat awaits players in the future when Oakmont hosts three additional U.S. Opens between 2033 and 2049.

And yes, this misery is all by design thanks to steel magnate Henry Clay Fownes, who discovered golf in what he thought was the sunset of his life. A doctor's misdiagnosis, which wrongly predicted a terminal illness, prompted Fownes to sell his iron and steel company to Andrew Carnegie and take up golf as a new hobby. He took to the game quickly and began winning championships nationwide. Finding courses too easy, he decided to build his own and bought 191 acres of farmland for $78,500 and transformed them into a 6,400 yard golfer's hellscape, a course 400 yards longer than typical courses of the era.

When Fownes' son, William C. Fownes, Jr., took over course operations in 1910, he added hazards such as trees and bunkers after studying players' wayward shots. The punishing architecture of the course fit into his golf philosophy: Earning a par was a privilege. "A shot poorly played should be a shot irrevocably lost,"Fownes famously said. Eventually, about 10,000 trees were removed and a recent restoration expanded greens to an average of 8,100 square feet, 20% bigger than before, and complete redesigns of bunkers, which also grew in size by one-third to 1,964 square feet.