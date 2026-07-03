The Caribbean's Most Peaceful Island Of 2026 Is A Renowned Beach Beauty With Refreshing Waters
Every year, the Institute for Economics & Peace, a non-profit think tank based in Sydney, releases its Global Peace Index (GPI). The report features rankings of the world's most peaceful places. At the top of the list is Iceland, but when it comes to Caribbean islands, the most peaceful country in 2026 is Jamaica, famous for its beautiful beaches and refreshing waterfalls.
For context, Jamaica came in at 70th place overall, among 163 listed. While that number may not sound impressive, the country's ranking is high compared to others in the region. In North and Central America, only Canada and Costa Rica had better scores. On the other end of the spectrum, Haiti is considered the region's least peaceful nation and comes in at 142, and globally, the least peaceful place is Russia.
What exactly goes into the GPI rankings, travelers may wonder? The organization's study looked at various factors, including some that are immediately relevant to prospective tourists — like "safety and security" and "ongoing conflict." In comparison to the other 162 places that appear in the report, Jamaica fared well in the "ongoing domestic and international conflict" category (scoring 1.475 on a scale of 1 to 5 — from most peaceful to least), and closer to the middle of the pack in "societal safety and security" (with a 2.384 score).
Relax on one of Jamaica's many peaceful beaches
What do all those numbers mean for travelers? In short, visitors are free to enjoy Jamaica's natural wonders without worrying too much about their personal safety. Enjoy the peaceful environment while exploring a few of the 25 best beaches in the Caribbean. Some of the most beautiful spots around the island include Frenchman's Cove, a private resort beach and Elizabeth Taylor's onetime vacation getaway. At this natural attraction in Port Antonio, there's a cool stream that flows into the ocean — so even when temperatures soar, the cove offers refreshing water for a swim or a quick dip.
Another popular destination is Seven Mile Beach in Negril, a paradise with bright turquoise water and a gorgeous white sand beach. Ideal for kayaking, sailing, and sunbathing by day, the beach turns into a lively open-air party after dark. For a more relaxed atmosphere, head north of Negril to Half Moon Beach, a family-friendly escape with calm water and a seafood restaurant that's beloved by locals.
For even more peaceful beaches, explore one of the few remaining stretches of Jamaica's coastline that's yet to be developed: Robin's Bay. Located in St. Mary in the country's northeast, the area features three beaches across 15 miles of shoreline. Two are private, but the public beach is a gorgeous place to get away from it all, floating in aquamarine waters while taking in views of the quiet green hills and rocky cliffs that rise up behind the bay.
Chill out in Jamaica's lush, refreshing waterfalls
Jamaica's waters aren't limited to the warm sea: Refreshing waterfalls offer an even better place to cool off. Island Gully Falls (pictured), also known as the "Blue Hole experience," are wonderfully picturesque cascades tucked into lush rainforest-like foliage in the hills of Ocho Rios. Visitors can swim and hike around the falls, or plunge into the water via a Tarzan-style rope swing. Tickets are available online. For a quieter experience, try Mayfield Falls in west Jamaica, closer to Negril. According to past travelers, it's a great place to dip in natural pools and decompress.
Don't miss Dunn's River Falls, dramatic cascades that plunge into aquamarine pools below. After paying an admission fee, you can climb up to the top of the 960-foot-tall waterfalls, said to be one of the most stunning spots on the entire island. There's also an exhilarating zip line experience and a spacious splash pad for kids. No wonder this exhilarating adventure is one of Jamaica's most beloved activities. Afterwards, relax on Dunn's River Falls Beach, a peaceful refuge that's considered one of the ten best beaches in Jamaica.