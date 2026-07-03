The Caribbean's Most Peaceful Island Of 2026 Is A Renowned Beach Beauty With Refreshing Waters

Every year, the Institute for Economics & Peace, a non-profit think tank based in Sydney, releases its Global Peace Index (GPI). The report features rankings of the world's most peaceful places. At the top of the list is Iceland, but when it comes to Caribbean islands, the most peaceful country in 2026 is Jamaica, famous for its beautiful beaches and refreshing waterfalls.

For context, Jamaica came in at 70th place overall, among 163 listed. While that number may not sound impressive, the country's ranking is high compared to others in the region. In North and Central America, only Canada and Costa Rica had better scores. On the other end of the spectrum, Haiti is considered the region's least peaceful nation and comes in at 142, and globally, the least peaceful place is Russia.

What exactly goes into the GPI rankings, travelers may wonder? The organization's study looked at various factors, including some that are immediately relevant to prospective tourists — like "safety and security" and "ongoing conflict." In comparison to the other 162 places that appear in the report, Jamaica fared well in the "ongoing domestic and international conflict" category (scoring 1.475 on a scale of 1 to 5 — from most peaceful to least), and closer to the middle of the pack in "societal safety and security" (with a 2.384 score).