The Underrated Pest-Free Island In New Zealand You Can Only Access By Boat

On the North Island of New Zealand, you'll find Auckland, the country's most populous city. This cosmopolitan destination has lots to do, but if you're looking for a low-key escape from the urban hustle and bustle, head to Rakino Island. It's one of more than 50 islands off the coast of Auckland in the Hauraki Gulf, and it makes for a great day trip from the city. This small 365-acre island that's only accessible via boat is one of New Zealand's "pest-free" islands, which are closely monitored for creatures like rats, mice, and skinks. Rakino is also a place that's known for its quiet, relaxed vibe with few people and quiet beaches, especially compared to busier islands in the area like Waiheke. Bring a book, your swimsuit, snacks, and water, and be prepared to slow down and soak in the beauty.

Rakino Island has an interesting history. The island was bought by George Grey, colonial governor of New Zealand, in 1862. It was then sold to Albert Sanford, who went on to found New Zealand's largest seafood company, which started on Rakino Island. In the 1960s, the island was purchased by Maxwell Rickard, a nightclub owner and hypnotherapist. He had grand visions of transforming the island into a refuge for those in need, though that never panned out.

The island has since remained largely undeveloped. There are fewer than two dozen permanent residents on Rakino and about 120 total properties, including a number of "baches," or holiday homes. Each house is self-sufficient — there isn't a public electric grid. As such, it's long been a place of simple pleasures and natural beauty. As architect Malcolm Walker told Home of Architecture: "Rakino is an island of basics — that's why you go there. It's a very satisfying thing to strip life back."