The Underrated Pest-Free Island In New Zealand You Can Only Access By Boat
On the North Island of New Zealand, you'll find Auckland, the country's most populous city. This cosmopolitan destination has lots to do, but if you're looking for a low-key escape from the urban hustle and bustle, head to Rakino Island. It's one of more than 50 islands off the coast of Auckland in the Hauraki Gulf, and it makes for a great day trip from the city. This small 365-acre island that's only accessible via boat is one of New Zealand's "pest-free" islands, which are closely monitored for creatures like rats, mice, and skinks. Rakino is also a place that's known for its quiet, relaxed vibe with few people and quiet beaches, especially compared to busier islands in the area like Waiheke. Bring a book, your swimsuit, snacks, and water, and be prepared to slow down and soak in the beauty.
Rakino Island has an interesting history. The island was bought by George Grey, colonial governor of New Zealand, in 1862. It was then sold to Albert Sanford, who went on to found New Zealand's largest seafood company, which started on Rakino Island. In the 1960s, the island was purchased by Maxwell Rickard, a nightclub owner and hypnotherapist. He had grand visions of transforming the island into a refuge for those in need, though that never panned out.
The island has since remained largely undeveloped. There are fewer than two dozen permanent residents on Rakino and about 120 total properties, including a number of "baches," or holiday homes. Each house is self-sufficient — there isn't a public electric grid. As such, it's long been a place of simple pleasures and natural beauty. As architect Malcolm Walker told Home of Architecture: "Rakino is an island of basics — that's why you go there. It's a very satisfying thing to strip life back."
Rakino Island's pest-free status protects its native birds
Rakino Island has been "pest-free since 2002." One of the major pests on the island used to be rats, which would eat the eggs and chicks of the island's seabirds — they were eradicated via trapping and poison. The ongoing goal is to keep any invasive creatures off the island, which means you have to follow biosecurity guidelines when you visit. Check your bags before bringing them on the ferry, and keep them shut until you arrive. Use the shoe brushes to remove all dirt and mud. Dogs and cats are allowed, but dogs must stay leashed, and cats must remain in a carrier while on the ferry.
The major reason for keeping Rakino pest-free is to help protect the birds. The country as a whole has an impressive collection of rare birds like the flightless kiwi — New Zealand is also the only spot where you can see yellow-eyed penguins. On Rakino Island, you could even glimpse the rare kororā, a bird only found in New Zealand and Australia. The kororā is the world's smallest penguin, commonly known in New Zealand as the little blue penguin for its blue back feathers.
The kororā is not an animal you can get up close to, like the native penguins in South Africa. These local penguins spend their days out at sea looking for food, and they come back on land in the evenings. You may not see them during a day trip, but you might spot their tracks on the beach in the morning at low tide, or even see them in the water while you're on the ferry. Other native birds you could spot here include the tūī, known for its beautiful song, and the New Zealand fantail.
Rakino Island beaches and how to get there
Since Rakino Island is so small, you can easily walk to its major sites, which are its beaches. Woody Bay Beach is one of its go-to destinations for both ferry visitors and boaters. It's only a 30-minute walk from the ferry terminal. You'll find clear waters, and it's a calm and picturesque place for swimming. Home Bay is another good spot to check out, especially if you're into history. Just a short walk from the terminal, Home Bay features the houses that Albert Sanford and Sir George Grey built when they lived here.
From just about every part of the island, you'll get beautiful views of the blue-green waters of the Hauraki Gulf. Just remember to pack a picnic lunch, as you won't find any shops or restaurants (at the time of writing). However, by around November 2026, you should be able to get pizza from the Bay Belle, a former passenger ferry.
To get to Rakino Island, catch a ferry from downtown Auckland — it takes about 45 minutes. The ferry only runs a few times a week, so make sure to be confident in your timing. You don't want to miss the boat since there are no hotels or campsites, and there are few publicly available vacation rentals. Without infrastructure for tourists and a limited ferry schedule, Rakino is definitely less popular than other islands. For instance, Waiheke Island, a luxurious getaway with pristine beaches, gets nearly 1 million visitors every year. For travelers who prefer something much calmer that still has stunning views, Rakino Island is a more unique, peaceful alternative. As one visitor said, it's the "perfect place to chill out," adding that since "this place is visited less compared to its [neighbors, it's] more worth it."