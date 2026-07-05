Outside Detroit Is Michigan's State Park Beauty For Camping, Swimming, And Scenic Trails
It can be hard to find somewhere to hike or swim, much less camp, near a major city in the United States. That makes Proud Lake Recreation Area a unique spot in Michigan. The state park features a campground, a network of trails, and water sports just 40 minutes from the center of Detroit. It's the perfect place to escape the summer heat of the Motor City.
Michigan does a great job of setting aside public land for the well-being of its communities. It has established 103 state parks and recreation areas that collectively cover 300,000 acres of the state. Most of these protected zones border one of the Great Lakes, which isn't surprising since Michigan has the country's longest freshwater shoreline. But the Wolverine State has around 11,000 small inland lakes as well. Proud Lake Recreation Area was created around two of them just outside of Detroit. If you plan on stopping in Michigan's largest city, check out the unwritten rules you should know before visiting Detroit.
Proud Lake Recreation Area sits along the Huron River, Moss Lakes and, of course, Proud Lake in the Detroit suburb of Commerce Township. Once owned by Joseph Proud and a local hunting club, Michigan began purchasing land in this area when the auto industry started to take off in the mid-1940s. The area was officially named after its previous owner, and surrounding land was purchased to accommodate more recreational activities in the decades that followed. Proud Lake Recreation Area now covers about 3,000 acres.
Hiking and swimming in Proud Lake Recreation Area
Proud Lake Recreation Area now has more than 20 miles of trails for hikers that double as cross-country ski trails in the winter. Around 9 miles are open to horseback riders and mountain bikers, too. The Marsh Trail is an easy 1.1-mile loop around Proud Lake that crosses a dune ridge and follows a wooden boardwalk through the wetlands. Be on the lookout for herons and turtles along the way. For a longer hike, take the Marsh Trail, River, Red, and Blue Trails Loop. This route connects a number of shorter trails and leads hikers along paths through the hardwood forest. Though considered an easy trail, it totals 5.6 miles.
After enjoying the views of Proud Lake from the trails, you'll probably be itching to get closer to the water. There are four boat launches in Proud Lake Recreation Area. Non-motorized boats, such as canoes and kayaks, can be rented from Heavner Canoe at the campground to explore Proud Lake or the Huron River, while motorized sports boats are only allowed on the lake. Once out on the water, you can fish for brown and rainbow trout with a valid Michigan fishing license.
You can also go swimming, of course. Powers Beach, near the Riverside Picnic Area along the Huron River, is open to all visitors, while the grassy bank and buoyed swimming area along the campground are reserved for overnight guests.
Stay overnight at the campground
Just steps from the lake's boat launch and swimming area, Proud Lake Recreation Area also has a modern campground with 130 campsites large enough for RVs. Each site has an electric hookup, as well as access to running water, pit toilets, and restrooms. In addition to the campsites, there are two mini cabins with bunk beds, two camper cabins with upgraded amenities, and a lodge for larger groups.
In Michigan, every vehicle must have a Recreation Passport, issued by the Department of Natural Resources, to enter a state park and recreation area, including Proud Lake Recreation Area. Vehicles registered in Michigan must purchase an annual pass, while non-residents have the option of either a daily or annual pass. Both of these can be purchased upon your arrival at the recreation area. There is an additional nightly fee of about $37 to camp.
Proud Lake Recreation Area is conveniently situated less than 40 miles northwest of Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW). It receives nonstop flights from cities all over the world and is known as one of North America's best airports. Its location also gives you a good excuse to stop in Franklin, one of Detroit's five friendliest suburbs, as you travel between the two. You don't have to go very far to find a respite this summer.