Unwritten Rules You Should Know Before Visiting Detroit

Judging by its many accolades, Detroit will continue to be one of the U.S.'s "it" destinations. Time named the Motor City one of the world's greatest places in 2022, and its recognition as a major travel destination has only grown since. In 2025, Travel + Leisure named the city on its list of 50 best places to visit because of all the new and exciting enticements popping up. And in January 2026, Wallpaper Design Awards gave Detroit the "City of the Year" award for regenerative efforts that have transformed abandoned buildings into sleek hotels and galleries.

Thanks to this rapid development, the challenges the city suffered from in the latter part of the 20th century and the early 2000s are now largely in the rear-view mirror. If you're planning a trip to see the resurging city, you'll want information on the best ways to maneuver its streets and many attractions. Whether it's the places and situations to stay away from, or foods and venues to try, being prepared for the city's distinctive aspects should make for a smoother trip.

These customs extend to its interesting locals. From delightfully quirky habits to a colorful, longtime rivalry between two eateries, knowing the ground rules for interacting with them also helps. These unwritten rules prepare you to take advantage of the best of Detroit. Armed with them, your trip may just go down as one of your all-time favorite escapes.