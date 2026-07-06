The European Union's Largest National Park Has Pristine River Views, Rare Wildlife, And Ethereal Rainforest Beauty

The air in the Guiana Amazonian Park is thick with the aromas of the jungle mingling with tropical flowers. From the forest floor, the sky is shut out by a dense, closed canopy often obscured by layers of ethereal mist. This is one of the last truly untamed ecosystems on the planet. Intriguingly, the park has the rare distinction of being located on the northeastern coast of South America while also forming part of France's overseas department of French Guiana. And so, perhaps a little confusingly, this remote and vast expanse of the Amazon rainforest is not only France's largest national park but also the largest in the European Union.

Covering more than 8 million acres of Amazon rainforest and an incredible 40% of French Guiana, this vast expanse of nature is one of the world's most biodiverse ecosystems, where lush tropical forest stretches to the borders of Brazil and Suriname. It's home to some startlingly rare wildlife too, from giant otters in the waters and jaguars weaving through the trees to vibrant poison dart frogs and hundreds of extraordinarily colorful bird species.

Far from the modernity of roads and large settlements, the park protects huge tracts of primary rainforest, winding rivers, and isolated Indigenous communities. And unlike many of the Amazon's better-known destinations, Guiana Amazonian Park remains remarkably untouched, with access largely limited to small aircraft, canoes, and hiking trails, helping to better preserve its breathtaking natural landscapes.