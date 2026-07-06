Forget Thailand, Visit This Tropical Paradise With Coral Reefs, River Cruises, And Cool Wildlife

When it comes to beaches, water sports, and unique wildlife, it's hard to beat Thailand — at least, that's what more than 30 million annual visitors to the kingdom seem to suggest. But roughly 1,500 miles southeast of the Land of Smiles lies another tropical archipelago: the Philippines. Its more than 7,600 islands span diverse landscapes and climates, and one of its most distinctive is Bohol, the country's 10th largest island, with about 236 miles of coastline. Bohol, one of the Visayan region's 7 main islands in the central Philippines, is a premier tourist destination sometimes referred to as "God's Little Paradise." It's also home to the country's first UNESCO Global Geopark, recognized in 2023. The island boasts an array of natural attractions, from famously rolling hills that look like chocolate bonbons and white-sand beaches to pristine coral reefs, outstanding diving, and the endangered Philippine tarsier — a tiny primate with oversized eyes endemic to the region. Bohol is also known for its rich cultural traditions and local craftsmanship. With frequent ferry service from Cebu City, it's an easy destination for a day trip or a longer island escape.

I visited Bohol several years ago while reuniting with Filipino friends who had lived with my family during an international student exchange. We traveled from Cebu City by fast ferry and took a whirlwind itinerary into a single: visiting tarsiers at a conservation sanctuary, strolling through historic Baclayon, and enjoying a buffet cruise along the Loboc River while watching performers reenact cultural dances and keeping an eye out for monkeys and red-keeled flowerpeckers. It was a memorable day filled with activities, but Bohol is best enjoyed at a slower pace. The island's beach resorts, dive operators, whale-watching tours, and even an organic bee farm make it an appealing destination for travelers seeking an island getaway with a little of everything.