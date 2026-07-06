Sandwiched Between Seattle And Spokane Is A Crystal-Clear Lake To Fish And Camp With Ethereal Canyon Views
Around 15,000 years ago, in what would become Idaho, a glacial ice dam broke, flooding large swathes of Washington and leaving a lasting mark on the landscape. You can see some of the resulting basalt cliffs, canyons, and rock formations carved by those ancient floods with a visit to Banks Lake. It's in central Washington, about 3.5 hours east of Seattle and a 2-hour drive west from Spokane. Banks Lake is a great destination for fishing, camping, and all kinds of lake fun.
This 27-mile-long lake is at the northern end of the Grand Coulee, a National Natural Landmark that stretches for around 50 miles. A coulee is a regional term for a gully or a ravine — essentially a wide canyon. Banks Lake gets its water from Lake Roosevelt, and it has dams at either end (the North and Dry Falls Dams). It's a beautiful place known for its clear water. One kayaker described their trip here on the West Coast Paddler forum: "If you're into stunning desert landscapes, crystal-clear waters, and that perfect mix of adventure and relaxation, this trip is going to blow you away."
One of the lake's standout features is Steamboat Rock. The 800-foot-tall basalt butte on the lake's eastern shore has hiking trails offering incredible views of the lake and surrounding deserts and canyons. You can also get out on the water for a different perspective on the rock. As you paddle around the lake, you can find narrow channels where the cliffs shoot up straight out of the water above you. The contrast of the clear blue water with the towering dark cliffs is quite the sight.
Camping at Banks Lake in Washington
Banks Lake's location in central Washington means it could be a day-trip destination from either Seattle or Spokane. However, if you want more time with all this natural beauty and you have the gear for a quick, easy camping retreat, you'll want to spend the night. Steamboat Rock State Park, centered around its namesake rock feature, is great for camping. It has four campgrounds with about 190 campsites, mixed between tent and RV camping. Each campground has a bathroom and shower, and it's a pretty place to spend the night. One Tripadvisor reviewer who stayed at the park wrote, "The views of the Steamboat Rock and the surrounding area are spectacular."
Another camping option is Coulee Playland, located at the northeastern tip of the lake in the small town of Electric City. Along with RV and tent camping options, you can book a glamping experience in a furnished yurt, complete with air conditioning. There's a camp store stocked with everything from snacks and fishing gear to boat rentals. As one reviewer posted on TheDyrt: "I have never been there when I did not see a spectacular sunset on one of the nights. It is enough to take your breath away."
At the southwestern end of Banks Lake is Coulee City, home to the Coulee City Campground. It's entirely first-come, first-served, with 55 campsites, along with a boat launch, bathrooms, and showers.
Fishing year-round on Banks Lake
Banks Lake is a great place to get out on the water to go fishing, and it's known as a good spot for walleye and smallmouth bass. You can also catch bluegill, channel catfish, lake whitefish, yellow perch, kokanee, and more. Each April, it's stocked with rainbow trout. While some times of year are better for different kinds of fish — with spring and summer being particularly good times for many varieties — you can actually catch fish here all year. Ice fishing for walleye, trout, and perch keeps anglers busy in the winter months.
You'll need to get a state license to fish in the lake, though each year in June, there's a free fishing weekend in Washington where you don't need one.
Banks Lake isn't the only beautiful spot worth a visit here. While you're in the area, Sun Lakes-Dry Falls State Park is about a 10-minute drive from Coulee City. Like Banks Lake, this park is part of the larger Grand Coulee Dam Area with its dramatic cliffs and lava-carved valleys.