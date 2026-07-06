Sandwiched Between Seattle And Spokane Is A Crystal-Clear Lake To Fish And Camp With Ethereal Canyon Views

Around 15,000 years ago, in what would become Idaho, a glacial ice dam broke, flooding large swathes of Washington and leaving a lasting mark on the landscape. You can see some of the resulting basalt cliffs, canyons, and rock formations carved by those ancient floods with a visit to Banks Lake. It's in central Washington, about 3.5 hours east of Seattle and a 2-hour drive west from Spokane. Banks Lake is a great destination for fishing, camping, and all kinds of lake fun.

This 27-mile-long lake is at the northern end of the Grand Coulee, a National Natural Landmark that stretches for around 50 miles. A coulee is a regional term for a gully or a ravine — essentially a wide canyon. Banks Lake gets its water from Lake Roosevelt, and it has dams at either end (the North and Dry Falls Dams). It's a beautiful place known for its clear water. One kayaker described their trip here on the West Coast Paddler forum: "If you're into stunning desert landscapes, crystal-clear waters, and that perfect mix of adventure and relaxation, this trip is going to blow you away."

One of the lake's standout features is Steamboat Rock. The 800-foot-tall basalt butte on the lake's eastern shore has hiking trails offering incredible views of the lake and surrounding deserts and canyons. You can also get out on the water for a different perspective on the rock. As you paddle around the lake, you can find narrow channels where the cliffs shoot up straight out of the water above you. The contrast of the clear blue water with the towering dark cliffs is quite the sight.