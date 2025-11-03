Washington's State Park On A Lake With Serene Camping And Hiking Is Hidden In The Pacific Northwest Desert

While Washington is known as the Evergreen State and for rainy days, the weather east of the Cascades is nearly opposite, boasting up to 300 days of sunshine annually in Wenatchee, the so-called "Apple Capital of the World." In this part of the state, you'll have plenty of good weather year-round to kick back and relax on the shores of serene Banks Lake and soak up the sun at Steamboat Rock State Park, home to one of Washington's most impressive natural features and outdoor adventures in all seasons.

Steamboat Rock State Park takes its name from an 800-foot-high, 600-acre-wide basaltic cliff jutting out of Banks Lake. Steamboat Rock has stood tall as an island of calm for millennia. During the raging Great Missoula Floods during the last Ice Age, glaciers melted and carved the Columbia Scablands, one of Washington's truly unique natural treasures, through the Columbia Gorge. If you're curious, another one of Washington's treasures is the gorgeous Olympic Peninsula.

After settlers and homesteaders arrived in the late 19th century, dreams of filling the Columbia Basin to irrigate the inland Northwest, like nature had done with ice, began to surface. In the 1950s, after the Grand Coulee Dam was built, the coulee around Steamboat Rock was pumped with irrigation water and named Banks Lake. Although it's commonly assumed that the lake is named after Frank Banks, the supervisor of the Grand Coulee Dam, another possible explanation is that it may be named after its role as a bank for irrigation and hydropower water.