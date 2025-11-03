Washington's State Park On A Lake With Serene Camping And Hiking Is Hidden In The Pacific Northwest Desert
While Washington is known as the Evergreen State and for rainy days, the weather east of the Cascades is nearly opposite, boasting up to 300 days of sunshine annually in Wenatchee, the so-called "Apple Capital of the World." In this part of the state, you'll have plenty of good weather year-round to kick back and relax on the shores of serene Banks Lake and soak up the sun at Steamboat Rock State Park, home to one of Washington's most impressive natural features and outdoor adventures in all seasons.
Steamboat Rock State Park takes its name from an 800-foot-high, 600-acre-wide basaltic cliff jutting out of Banks Lake. Steamboat Rock has stood tall as an island of calm for millennia. During the raging Great Missoula Floods during the last Ice Age, glaciers melted and carved the Columbia Scablands, one of Washington's truly unique natural treasures, through the Columbia Gorge. If you're curious, another one of Washington's treasures is the gorgeous Olympic Peninsula.
After settlers and homesteaders arrived in the late 19th century, dreams of filling the Columbia Basin to irrigate the inland Northwest, like nature had done with ice, began to surface. In the 1950s, after the Grand Coulee Dam was built, the coulee around Steamboat Rock was pumped with irrigation water and named Banks Lake. Although it's commonly assumed that the lake is named after Frank Banks, the supervisor of the Grand Coulee Dam, another possible explanation is that it may be named after its role as a bank for irrigation and hydropower water.
Exploring the little-known natural wonder
East of the Cascades, vast pine forests open up to seas of sagebrush, wildflowers, and wild grasslands, even on the seemingly barren scabland. The area around Steamboat Rock is home to birds of prey, songbirds, and waterfowl that you'll likely see while out exploring, along with deer, bobcats, and possibly bears.
If you're planning a hike to the top of the stunning butte, be well prepared. According to climbers on Alltrails, the hike is a challenge, though it does not require specialized equipment. Wear a sturdy pair of boots and beware of loose rocks, though you will likely have to scramble a bit. Once you reach the top, you'll be rewarded with incredible views and a gorgeous color contrast of blue water on the brown gorge below.
Hikers who are looking to explore the early settlers' history in the area should take a walk up Northrup Canyon. Along the gentle 6-mile trail, you'll pass remnants of homesteads that are now part of the state park, along with aspen trees as you climb toward Northrup Lake. Per recent visitors, be well prepared for bugs and a bit of bushwalking on your trek. Another popular hike includes a 1.2-mile trek on the flat and well-maintained Banks Lake Trail near the day area and boat-in campground. The whole family (including your pup) will enjoy this less intense hike with a vault toilet and lakeside tables along the route. Summers can get incredibly hot (regularly in the 90s), so be sure to bring plenty of water and electrolytes.
Camping and gorgeous sights all year long
No matter what time of year you visit Steamboat Rock, you'll have plenty of choices of where to rest your head. The state park has tree-shaded campsites ranging from primitive sites to over 100 RV spots with full hookups. Some of these can accommodate a 50-foot vehicle. Reservations are available between April and October, and are highly recommended during weekends. Like many other campgrounds at state parks, Steamboat Rock also has three charming cabins available for rent, though you'll need to bring your own bedding. During the cooler offseason, cabins and RV campsites remain open.
If you have the energy one night, drive to the Grand Coulee Dam for a free nightly laser show starting at 10:00 pm during the peak of summer, 9:30 pm throughout August, and 8:30 pm in September. If you're willing to brave the winter chill on the water, late February and early March are prime time for walleye fishing in one of the region's best fisheries. No matter the season, don't forget to purchase a Discovery Pass for your vehicle. Passes can be purchased online for either $11.50 per day or $50 per year.
The serene settings around Steamboat Rock State Park are approximately 2 hours west of Spokane and less than 4 hours east of Seattle. You'll find groceries and a handful of eateries and cafes in nearby Grand Coulee. If you're enjoying the view too much to get in your car or running low on ice, Lake Craves, a small concession stand at the park, delivers to campsites at the park. While you're east of the Cascades, don't miss exploring one of Washington's hidden gems, the golden rolling hills of the Palouse.