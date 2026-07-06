Sandwiched Between Columbus And Pittsburgh Is Ohio's Reconstructed Military Fort With River Views And History

Before Steubenville became a city, it was a rugged frontier outpost. You might expect its earliest colonial footprint to be buried under layers of changing city construction, but you can actually see what the initial Fort Steuben looked like at its original site. The Historic Fort Steuben is a reconstruction of the original military outpost set up in the late 1700s on the Ohio River. The fort brings the site's history to life, with furnished log buildings, interpreters to guide you through the fort, and, in past years, reenactments on-site.

While the fort looks to the past, its location makes it easy to include in a modern road trip. Steubenville is a hidden, charming river town about a 45-minute drive from Pittsburgh or a 2.5-hour drive from Columbus. The fort is a worthwhile historic addition to a weekend getaway or a stop on a longer road trip through the Ohio River Valley. When you visit the Historic Fort Steuben, you have the option for either a self-guided tour or a tour with an interpreter. The interpreters have received strong praise from reviewers for their knowledge, and the fort's website recommends calling ahead to reserve a guide if you want one.

Aside from touring the reconstructed fort, you can also stop by the site's visitor center, where there's a museum with exhibits and artifacts from throughout Ohio's history. Some of the artifacts on display are from the archaeological digs at the site itself. Surrounding the fort, there's a wider, scenic park with an amphitheater, fountain, and views over the river.