Between Toronto And Hamilton Is Canada's Charming Town With Outdoor Fun, Shops, And A Vibrant Downtown
Not many places offer both a quiet small-town atmosphere and convenient access to major cities. But that's exactly what you will find in Milton, just 45 minutes from Toronto and around 30 minutes from Hamilton by car. Multiple public transit options also make it relatively easy to access both cities. But once you arrive in Milton, there's a good chance you won't want to leave.
While technically a town, Milton has the population of a small city with around 162,000 residents. Its geographical canvas is similarly expansive. At its center lies a historic downtown with 19th-century buildings converted into locally-owned shops, restaurants, and other businesses. Beyond downtown, Milton has diverse green spaces, including fairgrounds, creeks, parks, and sports fields. It is home to a significant portion of Ontario's Greenbelt, with sprawling natural areas that are protected from urban development.
While Milton is close to major cities, the range of things to do here is quite limited compared to places like Toronto. According to locals on the r/Milton Subreddit, Milton can feel a bit boring if you don't enjoy outdoor recreation or main street shopping. But if a quiet Canadian escape with beautiful nature and laid-back vibes is what you're seeking, Milton might just be the spot.
Embracing Milton's great outdoors
Nature is one of Milton's main draws, and nearby Crawford Lake Conservation Area is a star attraction. At its center is the fascinating Crawford Lake, a meromictic body of water with ancient sediment that dates to 1,000 BCE. Archaeological remains of an Indigenous village have been uncovered in this sediment. The park built three replicas of traditional longhouses, with the help of its Indigenous partners, to host educational programs about the region's history. The conservation area also has six hiking trails, including a section of the 450-mile Bruce Trail. The 0.6-mile Crawford Lake Trail circumnavigates the lake with an accessible boardwalk. The Nassagaweya Canyon Trail follows a scenic ridge with panoramic views of the surrounding countryside.
Rattlesnake Point is another popular destination in Milton. The lookout is renowned for its vistas of undulating valleys, hills, and the vast Niagara Escarpment. Turkey vultures are often spotted soaring above the 800-year-old cedar trees that rise from the cliffs. Visitors can soak up the scenery at the Buffalo Crag Lookout, or take the Nassagaweya Canyon Trail, which connects directly to Crawford Lake. Birding is also popular here — the region is home to various species, including belted kingfishers, marsh wrens, pileated woodpeckers, and great horned owls. To see more of Southern Ontario's natural beauty, drive 40 minutes to Felker's Falls Conservation Area, a scenic nature preserve with a hidden waterfall trail.
There's also plenty of green space to enjoy downtown. Livingston Park, just off of Main Street, has several forested trails around Mill Pond. Neighboring Centennial Park also overlooks the pond, with benches beneath shady trees and a gazebo for reading, picnicking, and quiet reflection — a peaceful oasis in the heart of town.
Downtown Milton's vibrant atmosphere
Milton's Main Street vies for your attention with lovely tree-lined sidewalks, 19th-century brick shopfronts, and colorful planters hanging from street lamps. The general vibe here is small-town bliss, with predominantly local businesses strengthening an already tight-knit community. Wildwood Bookstore & Market is one such independent shop specializing in new, second-hand, and undiscovered books. You can also find prints, stickers, postcards, and pottery from local artists.
Chocolate cravings can be satiated at Chocolate Sensations. Every creation you find here is handmade at the store's production facility in Brantford, Canada's "Telephone City" with its own charming downtown. In addition to truffles, candy, and fudge, the shop also has 30 flavors of ice cream. For retail therapy, stroll down to The Vault, a family-owned-and-run jewelry store, or the Aiden N Co. clothing boutique. Downtown Milton is also home to the Waldie Blacksmith Shop, one of Ontario's oldest blacksmith shops still in operation. Here, visitors can participate in blacksmithing courses or watch demonstrations by skilled experts. For a deep-dive into history, the Milton Historical Society hosts walking tours of the town's preserved heritage landmarks.
If you want to see Milton at its most vibrant, visit during the Downtown Milton SummerFest. Held annually on a Saturday in June, the festival draws locals and visitors with over 100 vendors, non-stop live music, kids' entertainment, food trucks, and a lively beer garden. Those who wish to stay overnight will find a handful of chain hotels off of Highway 401, about 10 minutes from downtown Milton by car. There are also numerous accommodation options in nearby towns and cities along Lake Ontario, such as Oakville, Canada's charming lakefront town that's easy to reach by car or public transit.