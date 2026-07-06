Between Toronto And Hamilton Is Canada's Charming Town With Outdoor Fun, Shops, And A Vibrant Downtown

Not many places offer both a quiet small-town atmosphere and convenient access to major cities. But that's exactly what you will find in Milton, just 45 minutes from Toronto and around 30 minutes from Hamilton by car. Multiple public transit options also make it relatively easy to access both cities. But once you arrive in Milton, there's a good chance you won't want to leave.

While technically a town, Milton has the population of a small city with around 162,000 residents. Its geographical canvas is similarly expansive. At its center lies a historic downtown with 19th-century buildings converted into locally-owned shops, restaurants, and other businesses. Beyond downtown, Milton has diverse green spaces, including fairgrounds, creeks, parks, and sports fields. It is home to a significant portion of Ontario's Greenbelt, with sprawling natural areas that are protected from urban development.

While Milton is close to major cities, the range of things to do here is quite limited compared to places like Toronto. According to locals on the r/Milton Subreddit, Milton can feel a bit boring if you don't enjoy outdoor recreation or main street shopping. But if a quiet Canadian escape with beautiful nature and laid-back vibes is what you're seeking, Milton might just be the spot.