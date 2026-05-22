Between Hamilton And London Is Canada's 'Telephone City' With Outdoor Fun, Shops, And A Charming Downtown

While Ontario isn't the biggest province in Canada, it is often the most visited, welcoming over 13 million international travelers in 2025, according to the Ontario Restaurant Hotel and Motel Association. But while many of those who come here focus on bigger hubs like Toronto, Ottawa, or Brampton, these are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the region's visit-worthy destinations. If you're looking to experience something different, you might want to consider a trip to Brantford instead.

Brantford promises a charming downtown and shops you'd expect from a typical city break, plus a fun array of outdoor recreation opportunities, especially along the Grand River, which runs through it. The locals are described as friendly, and while the general atmosphere is more laid-back, the city still promises plenty of attractions to keep you entertained. Because Alexander Graham Bell created the first telephone in 1874 on a nearby farm, Brantford earned the title of Canada's "Telephone City." You can even visit the Bell Homestead National Historic Site to see where it was invented, less than 3 miles away from today's city center.

Another major draw is the location. The city is situated just a 35-minute drive southwest of Hamilton and slightly over an hour northeast of London. Those flying in can land at Toronto Pearson International Airport, about 60 miles away.