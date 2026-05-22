Between Hamilton And London Is Canada's 'Telephone City' With Outdoor Fun, Shops, And A Charming Downtown
While Ontario isn't the biggest province in Canada, it is often the most visited, welcoming over 13 million international travelers in 2025, according to the Ontario Restaurant Hotel and Motel Association. But while many of those who come here focus on bigger hubs like Toronto, Ottawa, or Brampton, these are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the region's visit-worthy destinations. If you're looking to experience something different, you might want to consider a trip to Brantford instead.
Brantford promises a charming downtown and shops you'd expect from a typical city break, plus a fun array of outdoor recreation opportunities, especially along the Grand River, which runs through it. The locals are described as friendly, and while the general atmosphere is more laid-back, the city still promises plenty of attractions to keep you entertained. Because Alexander Graham Bell created the first telephone in 1874 on a nearby farm, Brantford earned the title of Canada's "Telephone City." You can even visit the Bell Homestead National Historic Site to see where it was invented, less than 3 miles away from today's city center.
Another major draw is the location. The city is situated just a 35-minute drive southwest of Hamilton and slightly over an hour northeast of London. Those flying in can land at Toronto Pearson International Airport, about 60 miles away.
Things to do in downtown Brantford, Ontario
One of the best areas to start exploring the city is downtown. It's not only walkable, but it also has charming gems like a cute courtyard in Harmony Square. The red brick buildings surrounding the community area with fountains and greenery is great for taking pictures. Like any city, it's important to be aware of your surroundings, especially while exploring around the downtown areas. Brantford has a history of having high crime rates circa 2020, but it has significantly improved in recent years, according to statistics from Brantford Police. Visitors and residents alike have noticed the city becoming more charming as time goes on, as one Redditor says, "More small shops open, cleaner streets, and a few places I hadn't seen before." With quaint, local places to explore around town, Brantford still manages to stand out as a great city break destination.
Beyond the pretty views, downtown is also filled with shops, restaurants, and cafés. Old World Marketplace is a family-owned vintage store selling everything from clothing and cookware to toys and furniture. Visitors on Google have complimented the friendly staff, unique pieces, and reasonable prices. For a more typical mall experience, you can walk about 10 minutes to Brantford Commons South, which features clothing retailers, supermarkets, and restaurants. In short, it's a one-stop shop.
Cubanos Kitchen and Bar is just a 15-minute walk away from the Commons, serving sandwiches, Ropa Vieja (Cuba's national dish), plus pork, seafood, and chicken. Patrons on Google praise the authentic food and good prices. A few blocks east is From Scratch Cafe Bistro, a warm eatery that serves classics like bagel sandwiches, cherry lemonade, and cheesecake. The homey patio and relaxing music contribute to the welcoming ambiance, too. Once your Brantford adventures are over, continue exploring Ontario's cities by visiting the nearby Hamilton, the "Waterfall Capital of the World" and a resurgent Canadian city.
Outdoor fun and sporty attractions in Brantford
While Canada might be known as the most lake-filled country in the world, Brantford's waterfront charm comes from another source: the Grand River running straight through it. To experience its views, riverside trails, and surrounding attractions, visit Cockshutt Park. Beyond fishing and boat-launching opportunities on the Grand, the area also promises picnic spaces, baseball diamonds, batting cages, and a small playground. Visitors on Google have described it as safe, peaceful, and clean. Mohawk Park is another popular spot in town. Here, you can play disc golf, rent out picnic shelters, or take advantage of the paved pathways, shaded areas, and seasonal splash pad. Dogs are welcome, and there's a small but picturesque lake surrounded by a trail network.
Sports lovers might want to stop by the Wayne Gretzky Sports Centre, an indoor complex that features swimming pools, saunas, track fields, and hockey and skating rinks. It also hosts fitness classes, day camps, and activities like the Pickleball Friendship Tournament. The facilities are touted as modern, well-maintained, and clean, too. Hours vary seasonally, so be sure to check the website before you go.
Those able to drive a little over 7 miles can stop by the Brantford Twin Valley Zoo, home to more than 70 animal species. The zoo is clean and small enough to explore in a couple of hours. Still got some space in your itinerary? Make the one-hour drive to London, Canada's "forest city" with family-friendly fun, tasty eats, and natural beauty.