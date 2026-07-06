'The Crossroads Of The Ozarks' Is A Colorful Missouri City With A Vibrant Downtown And Festivals
If you had to pick a few places to visit in Missouri, the top choices would likely be Kansas City, Branson, or natural spots like the Lake of the Ozarks. However, there is so much more to experience in the Show-Me State if you start to look a little closer. Just south of Springfield, near Missouri's southern border, is the small town of Nixa, aka the "crossroads of the Ozarks," thanks to its prime location at the junction of Highway 14 and Highway 160. If you're wondering about the name, it actually refers to one of the city's first civic leaders, Nicholas A. Inman. According to records, Nixa is a unique spelling of Nick's A.
These days, it may not look like much, but as with all hidden gems, there's more to Nixa than meets the eye. First of all, its downtown area is charming and offers a slice of small-town life. Secondly, depending on when you visit, you may be in for a treat, as the area hosts various engaging events, such as the annual Sucker Days Festival, which celebrates art, music, and crafts. But even if you're visiting between celebrations, Nixa has plenty to offer, from delicious restaurants and quirky shops to beautiful parks. Plus, since it's close to both Springfield and Branson, you can use Nixa as your home base for an epic Missouri vacation without breaking the bank or worrying as much about crowded spaces. So, let's pay closer attention to Nixa and why it's a worthy destination.
What to expect from Nixa, Missouri
Like other small Midwestern cities, like Missouri's picturesque Ozarks escape, Hollister, Nixa's downtown area is centered around Main Street, specifically where it intersects with Mt Vernon Street. Once you arrive, this is the best place to start your journey. In the center of downtown, you can explore shops like Haven Mercantile for furniture and accessories, Lucid TLC Arts for arts and crafts supplies, or Ouch Skate Shop if you're into skateboarding (or would like to be).
For dining, the main options in this area are Social BTB, where BTB stands for burgers, tenders, and beer. As the name suggests, it's a great hangout spot. Alternatively, you can head down the street to Rocco's Pizza for New York-Style Pies and calzones. However, if you're not sure what you're in the mood for, try the 14 Mill Market Food Hall across from Rocco's. Here, there's a wide selection of cuisines, including Korean, British pasties, Southern BBQ, tacos, and more. This food hall is also great for live events and music on most weekends throughout the year.
But you don't have to stay downtown to experience the best shopping and eating Nixa has to offer. If you love searching for offbeat and one-of-a-kind items, try your luck at either The Attic Flea and Gift Boutique or The Maze Flea Market. Or, if you want more places to eat and drink beer while hanging with friends (or strangers), you can check out PaPPo's Pizza and Pub or Coyote's Nixa Grille, which is famous for its tender and juicy wings. Finally, although Nixa is nowhere near the coast, you can still indulge in fresh crabs and seafood at Big Al's Crab Shack.
Adding Nixa to your Missouri travels
If you have to fly your way to Nixa, the closest option would be the Springfield-Branson National Airport, which is only about half an hour north of the city. However, since it's a regional airport, the closest option would actually be the Tulsa International Airport if you need a major travel hub, which is just under three hours southwest of Nixa. As a small town, there is only one official hotel available: A Super 8 by Wyndham. However, in the town of Ozark next door, there are more chain options, and even quite a few vacation rentals in the region.
As we mentioned, Nixa is well-known for hosting some great festivals and live events throughout the year. The longest-running is the Nixa Sucker Day's Music, Arts and Crafts Festival, which has been held in late May since 1957. Another option for arts and crafts enthusiasts is the second annual Sug's Craftival at the end of August. The city also hosts an annual Multicultural Festival that celebrates diversity through food and live performances. However, the date can shift from year to year. In 2025, it was held in late September, but moved to early June for 2026.
Finally, Nixa's position as the "crossroads of the Ozarks" makes it a great basecamp for exploring Southern Missouri. If you've never experienced the "Las Vegas of the Midwest," aka Branson, before, it's only 30 minutes south. For nature lovers, Nixa is also close to Missouri's lesser-known Ozarks lake, the water sports wonderland of Table Rock Lake.