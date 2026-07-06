'The Crossroads Of The Ozarks' Is A Colorful Missouri City With A Vibrant Downtown And Festivals

If you had to pick a few places to visit in Missouri, the top choices would likely be Kansas City, Branson, or natural spots like the Lake of the Ozarks. However, there is so much more to experience in the Show-Me State if you start to look a little closer. Just south of Springfield, near Missouri's southern border, is the small town of Nixa, aka the "crossroads of the Ozarks," thanks to its prime location at the junction of Highway 14 and Highway 160. If you're wondering about the name, it actually refers to one of the city's first civic leaders, Nicholas A. Inman. According to records, Nixa is a unique spelling of Nick's A.

These days, it may not look like much, but as with all hidden gems, there's more to Nixa than meets the eye. First of all, its downtown area is charming and offers a slice of small-town life. Secondly, depending on when you visit, you may be in for a treat, as the area hosts various engaging events, such as the annual Sucker Days Festival, which celebrates art, music, and crafts. But even if you're visiting between celebrations, Nixa has plenty to offer, from delicious restaurants and quirky shops to beautiful parks. Plus, since it's close to both Springfield and Branson, you can use Nixa as your home base for an epic Missouri vacation without breaking the bank or worrying as much about crowded spaces. So, let's pay closer attention to Nixa and why it's a worthy destination.