North Carolina's 'Brick City' Is An Artsy Gem With A Historic Main Street And Railroad Roots

From the mountains to the piedmont to the coastal Outer Banks, North Carolina's full of tiny towns, forged in industry, maintained through tight-knit communities, and still thriving on historic roots. So it is for Sanford, a small city in Lee County, about 45 miles southwest of Raleigh. Today, Sanford's population is around 34,000 and growing.

Downtown Sanford has become a regional destination, particularly for shopping, arts, dining, and drinking. There's a railroad museum in the old depot, and a public mural trail celebrates the region's history and culture. Sanford is also home to a number of parks and close to outdoor recreational areas, as well as other charming, destination-worthy Carolina towns — like Pittsboro, Southern Pines, and Pinehurst, America's Golf Capital.

Most of the downtown's buildings are made from the bricks that underlay the city's early industry. Sanford was founded in 1874, sprung as a major junction of the Western and Chatham railroads. Thanks to the area's plentiful red clay and shale, Sanford then became an industrial powerhouse for brick-making. In fact, at its peak, the city produced so many bricks it was called the "Brick Capital of the USA," or simply, Brick City.

Though Sanford faced a declining economy in the 1990s and early 2000s after the brick industry faded, it's made a comeback and experienced significant job and population growth thanks to city initiatives to attract large commercial investors, promote small business development, revitalize the downtown, and create jobs. And yes — Lee Brick still represents the city's legacy as its only remaining family-run brickmaker.