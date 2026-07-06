North Carolina's 'Brick City' Is An Artsy Gem With A Historic Main Street And Railroad Roots
From the mountains to the piedmont to the coastal Outer Banks, North Carolina's full of tiny towns, forged in industry, maintained through tight-knit communities, and still thriving on historic roots. So it is for Sanford, a small city in Lee County, about 45 miles southwest of Raleigh. Today, Sanford's population is around 34,000 and growing.
Downtown Sanford has become a regional destination, particularly for shopping, arts, dining, and drinking. There's a railroad museum in the old depot, and a public mural trail celebrates the region's history and culture. Sanford is also home to a number of parks and close to outdoor recreational areas, as well as other charming, destination-worthy Carolina towns — like Pittsboro, Southern Pines, and Pinehurst, America's Golf Capital.
Most of the downtown's buildings are made from the bricks that underlay the city's early industry. Sanford was founded in 1874, sprung as a major junction of the Western and Chatham railroads. Thanks to the area's plentiful red clay and shale, Sanford then became an industrial powerhouse for brick-making. In fact, at its peak, the city produced so many bricks it was called the "Brick Capital of the USA," or simply, Brick City.
Though Sanford faced a declining economy in the 1990s and early 2000s after the brick industry faded, it's made a comeback and experienced significant job and population growth thanks to city initiatives to attract large commercial investors, promote small business development, revitalize the downtown, and create jobs. And yes — Lee Brick still represents the city's legacy as its only remaining family-run brickmaker.
A walkable downtown features historic railroad relics, public art, and dining
Depot Park — a landscaped public area with a fountain and outdoor bandstand surrounding the historic train station — is Sanford's downtown anchor, paying homage to Brick City's railroad roots and hosting many community events. The Atlantic and Western Railway's No. 12 steam locomotive, built in 1911, stands beside the 1872 Union Passenger Depot, now home to the Railroad House Museum. Along with railroad history, the museum displays artifacts, photographs, and exhibits spanning the region's eras, including indigenous history. Railroad enthusiasts will also appreciate spotting the modern trains still transiting Sanford's historic tracks.
Steele, Moore, and Carthage streets are downtown's main arteries, linking a walkable city core. Stroll around historic brick buildings, many built during the 1920s construction boom. You'll find the restored Temple Theatre — which offers seasonal programming — the 1924 Masonic Temple, the vacant Bowen Motor Company Building, the Wilrick Hotel Apartments, and the Art Deco former Coca-Cola bottling building. Along the way, spot colorful city murals on many of the historic buildings — use Sanford's Mural Art Trail map to find over a dozen of them, plus sculptures and interactive pieces.
All that downtown exploring might work up an appetite. Stop into Family Grounds Coffee Co. for breakfast, sandwiches, baked goods, and beverages, or relax at Sips and Sequels, a book store-meets-craft-beer spot that hosts events from author readings to craft nights. North Carolina loves its beer: Camelback Brewing and Hugger Mugger Brewing also embrace the tradition with taps of local crafts. Don't leave town without Southern dining at Smoke & Barrel, serving slow-smoked BBQ with craft beverages and a rich menu of sides. Cap your day with homemade ice cream from Yarborough's, a historic Sanford mainstay.
Shop, golf, and get outdoors
Sanford's a good place to go for antiques, and Sanford Antique Mall is a good place to start. Also, A Few Nice Things carries vintage goods and offers framing services, while Enchanted Forest features estate sale finds and Bert's Furniture specializes in vintage home furnishings. For contemporary treasures, Sanford boutiques Shoppes of Steele Street and Added Accents offer clothing, décor, home goods, and gifts. Shop and socialize at multifunctional havens like Raven Forge Games, ideal for Dungeons & Dragons or Pokémon players, and MonkeyKat Books, which sells books and gifts, and hosts community events.
Brick City has lots of parks besides the train depot. 177-acre San-Lee Park features hiking and mountain-biking trails, camping, and stocked lakes for fishing, while Ole Gilliam Mill Park is a quiet, picnic-friendly space featuring a restored mill and the state's longest covered bridge. Just 21 miles north lies Jordan Lake, a lively recreation paradise of lakes, beaches, and campsites, and 19 miles east, Raven Rock State Park offers forested hiking trails along river bluffs, plus seasonal wildflower fields and camping. For a more luxurious glamping experience, book at Sugarneck, nestled into Sanford's natural surroundings.
For more structured outdoors activities, Sanford's just 30 miles northeast of Pinehurst, a picturesque Hallmark-like town and famous golf destination, but Brick City also boasts notable links, including a well-regarded municipal course, two Robert Trent Jones-designed championship courses at Carolina Trace, and the nearby Tobacco Road Golf Club, a converted tobacco field redesigned by the legendary Mike Strantz. While you're in the area, head 18 miles north to Pittsboro, another artsy North Carolina town with charming overnight options, like the historic Rosemary House and the Inn & Spa at Fearrington Village. Sanford's closest airport is Raleigh-Durham International Airport, just 43 miles away.