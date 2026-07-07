Between Charlotte And Greensboro Is A Historic Railway Town With Scenic Parks And Southern Charm
North Carolina is no stranger to historic sites, especially those related to war — from Bennett Place in Durham to the Guilford Courthouse National Military Park in Greensboro. But hidden between Greensboro and Charlotte, there's a small town with a different kind of history spanning over a century. That town is Spencer.
Spencer is just over 45 minutes southwest of Greensboro and 45 minutes northeast of Charlotte via I-85. Instead of famous battles, Spencer's history is largely tied to the railroad industry. Much of that history is preserved at the North Carolina Transportation Museum, a 60-acre destination with historic structures that date back to the 19th century. According to the town's official website, the museum occupies the former site of the Southern Railway mechanical shops (sometimes called "Spencer shops"), which were built in Spencer during the late 1800s.
There, visitors can explore train exhibits, take part in special events like auto and truck shows, or bring their children to Summer Fun Days throughout the season. Visitors can also take a 25-minute train ride for an additional fee. However, it's worth noting the museum only offers train rides on certain days. Beyond its rail history, Spencer also has wooded parks with scenic trails, a historic district, and locally owned businesses that all contribute to its Southern charm.
Spencer, North Carolina's scenic parks
Spencer may be known for its railroad history and its proximity to Salisbury — a North Carolina city that's an impressive hub of art — but the town also has several places for outdoor enthusiasts to explore. Fred and Alice Stanback Educational Forest is a 100-acre outdoor recreational space visitors say is especially nice for hiking and birdwatching. Park goers describe it as quiet with wooded trails to walk your dog. While people enjoy the serene vibe Fred and Alice Stanback Educational Forest offers, some warned about the lack of restrooms.
Travelers in Spencer can reach Yadkin River Park from the town's trailhead by crossing the Wil-Cox Bridge. On Google, one parkgoer described the trailhead experience as a great place to bring your children or pets for a nice lake view. Once over the bridge, visitors can either choose to continue walking along the park's 1.25 miles of trails or launch a boat or kayak from the York Hill Yadkin River Access. Groups can also use the park's picnic shelters, which provide a scenic place to share a meal while overlooking the water.
Spencer also offers other smaller parks closer to its downtown area. Spencer Town Park, located across from the NC Transportation Museum, features a lawn and stage where visitors can enjoy live music. A 10-minute walk away, Library Park is a quaint green space with a gazebo beside the Spencer Public Library, which occupies a former early 20th-century school building. And if you're in the mood to discover more of North Carolina's green spaces, William B. Umstead State Park is a North Carolina state park just outside of downtown Raleigh, about two hours from Spencer.
Spencer's nostalgic attractions and local eats add to its Southern charm
The Spencer Historic District is a section of the city where visitors can drive through the area or take the 1-mile Spencer Historic District Walking Tour. On the tour, which begins at the Spencer Public Library, travelers will stop by over a dozen historic locations — including preserved early 20th-century homes, such as the J.K. Dorsett House and the Fowler House.
Another stop for travelers visiting Spencer is the North Carolina Museum of Dolls, Toys, and Miniatures, which features charming displays of vintage dolls, replica dollhouses, and other toys from past eras. The museum charges $10 for adults, but visitors say it's worth it. On Google, one reviewer wrote, "The miniature houses had so much detail, I spent hours there just in awe." If you're looking for a place to stay overnight, the museum lists Hampton Inn in Salisbury as its preferred hotel partner and offers guests a discounted nightly rate through its website.
After a visit to the museum, travelers can make the three-minute drive over to Hendrix Barbecue, where slow-cooked meats remind some patrons of the Lexington-style barbecue served in North Carolina's barbecue capital, a vibrant town full of delectable foods, festivals, and character. Visitors also enjoy the restaurant's old-school atmosphere, with wooden booths and nostalgic memorabilia covering the walls. Roger Dogs is another no-frills Spencer eatery serving up quick hot dogs and sandwiches along with bottled Cheerwine, the Southern cherry soda that originated in the nearby city of Salisbury. The restaurant has a high 4.7 Google rating, although reviewers note it's a cash-only establishment.