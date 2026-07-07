Between Charlotte And Greensboro Is A Historic Railway Town With Scenic Parks And Southern Charm

North Carolina is no stranger to historic sites, especially those related to war — from Bennett Place in Durham to the Guilford Courthouse National Military Park in Greensboro. But hidden between Greensboro and Charlotte, there's a small town with a different kind of history spanning over a century. That town is Spencer.

Spencer is just over 45 minutes southwest of Greensboro and 45 minutes northeast of Charlotte via I-85. Instead of famous battles, Spencer's history is largely tied to the railroad industry. Much of that history is preserved at the North Carolina Transportation Museum, a 60-acre destination with historic structures that date back to the 19th century. According to the town's official website, the museum occupies the former site of the Southern Railway mechanical shops (sometimes called "Spencer shops"), which were built in Spencer during the late 1800s.

There, visitors can explore train exhibits, take part in special events like auto and truck shows, or bring their children to Summer Fun Days throughout the season. Visitors can also take a 25-minute train ride for an additional fee. However, it's worth noting the museum only offers train rides on certain days. Beyond its rail history, Spencer also has wooded parks with scenic trails, a historic district, and locally owned businesses that all contribute to its Southern charm.