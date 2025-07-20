Just Outside Downtown Raleigh Is North Carolina's State Park City Break With Glistening Lakes And Multi-Use Trails

Take a break from city life at one of Raleigh, North Carolina's treasured green spaces, William B. Umstead State Park, or just "Umstead" to the locals. Only a 20-minute drive from downtown Raleigh, the park sprawls across 5,579 heavily wooded acres, just minutes from the Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU). Here, visitors can explore miles of serene trails (including multi-use and pedestrian-only routes), bike beneath shady pines, or stroll by the park's three lakes. Alternatively, rent a canoe from the boathouse at Big Lake or enjoy a leisurely afternoon barbecue at a shaded picnic pavilion with a grill.

"A sense of peace & tranquility flows over you as you enter the park and you are swept away to a place of timeless beauty," shared one visitor on Tripadvisor. Founded in 1943, the park was named after William B. Umstead, a former North Carolina governor with a penchant for environmental conservation. Between 1950 and 1964, lawmakers divided the land into two segregated parks but the spaces were reunified in 1966, becoming a tranquil place for all people. However, there are still two entrances: the Crabtree Creek Entrance off U.S. Route 70 and the Reedy Creek Entrance via Interstate 40.

Today, you'll encounter only a few buildings or developed areas, with the notable exceptions of the visitor center, historic Maple Hill Lodge, and the campground. Although none of the 28 campsites offer electricity, they provide a access to a trail to Big Lake's calm waters and are ideal for families or groups of friends.