Just Outside Downtown Raleigh Is North Carolina's State Park City Break With Glistening Lakes And Multi-Use Trails
Take a break from city life at one of Raleigh, North Carolina's treasured green spaces, William B. Umstead State Park, or just "Umstead" to the locals. Only a 20-minute drive from downtown Raleigh, the park sprawls across 5,579 heavily wooded acres, just minutes from the Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU). Here, visitors can explore miles of serene trails (including multi-use and pedestrian-only routes), bike beneath shady pines, or stroll by the park's three lakes. Alternatively, rent a canoe from the boathouse at Big Lake or enjoy a leisurely afternoon barbecue at a shaded picnic pavilion with a grill.
"A sense of peace & tranquility flows over you as you enter the park and you are swept away to a place of timeless beauty," shared one visitor on Tripadvisor. Founded in 1943, the park was named after William B. Umstead, a former North Carolina governor with a penchant for environmental conservation. Between 1950 and 1964, lawmakers divided the land into two segregated parks but the spaces were reunified in 1966, becoming a tranquil place for all people. However, there are still two entrances: the Crabtree Creek Entrance off U.S. Route 70 and the Reedy Creek Entrance via Interstate 40.
Today, you'll encounter only a few buildings or developed areas, with the notable exceptions of the visitor center, historic Maple Hill Lodge, and the campground. Although none of the 28 campsites offer electricity, they provide a access to a trail to Big Lake's calm waters and are ideal for families or groups of friends.
Hit the trails at William B. Umstead State Park
With 34.5 miles of hiking trails and 13 miles that also welcome bikers and horseback riders, Umstead truly has something for everyone. Plus, dogs are allowed on the trails and at the campground as long as they remain leashed. One of the most popular hiking paths in the state park is the 7.2-mile Sycamore Trail, which loops through the woods, offering the chance to spot deer and break a moderate sweat. Budget about two and a half hours for the hike, and don't forget walking shoes, snacks, and water. However, if you're looking for a short, family-friendly walk, choose the 2.8-mile Sal's Branch Loop, which takes hikers to Big Lake's boathouse. If you want to rent a boat, make sure you visit in the summer or on a weekend during fall or spring.
One of the park's iconic attractions is the Log Art, a 25-foot-long fallen tree trunk with scenes of forest life carved into it via chainsaw. Unfortunately, visitors discovered the log vandalized at some point in the last few years, but it's still a beautiful tribute to the natural world. Hikers, bikers, and equestrians can access Log Art via the 1.6-mile Graylyn Multiuse Trail. For gravel riding, mountain bikers can't miss the Reedy Creek Multiuse Trail or the North and South Turkey Creek Multiuse Trails. As always, bikers must yield to horses and should approach blind spots with caution.
Tips for visiting William B. Umstead State Park
Thanks to its convenient location near the airport, William B. Umstead State Park makes a great pre-flight or post-flight break for travelers who need to stretch their legs. "We didn't have too much time before catching a flight from the nearby RDU Airport," shared a visitor on Tripadvisor, "but we were able to hike the Sycamore Trail and saw some cool butterflies (red spotted purples) and a neat frog!" The Sycamore Trail may be too ambitious for some travelers, but there are plenty of hikes under 3 miles that showcase the very best of the park.
For an incredible array of orange and golden foliage, plan your visit in the fall, preferably between late October and mid-November. In fact, Umstead is one of the best places to see fall foliage in the U.S. thanks to the abundance of hardwoods, ranging from white oaks to red maples and southern sugar maples. Stroll down the Sal's Branch Trail or the Sycamore Trail to enjoy top-notch leaf peeping. However, regardless of the time of year, Umstead offers a peaceful respite in nature. For other opportunities to get outdoors near Raleigh, a place also known as North Carolina's "City In A Park," visit Pullen Park or Jordan Lake, a lively recreation paradise of lakes, beaches, and campsites.