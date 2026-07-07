The Hands-Down 9 Best Free Things To Do In Philadelphia

Philadelphia is a big, energetic city of a million-and-a-half people — and more than 150 neighborhoods — so there's no shortage of things to do here. If you've got money to burn, the options are pretty much limitless: There's a wealth of fine dining, Broadway-caliber theater, and luxury stays, such as the Rittenhouse Hotel, Philadelphia's five-star accommodation with elegant suites overlooking a historic park. You could shop till you drop in Philadelphia's Fashion District or charter a sunset cruise on a private yacht through Sea Philly. Yet the City of Brotherly Love is also a great place for budget-savvy travelers, thanks to a wide range of free attractions.

Philly is considered one of the most walkable cities in the U.S., as countless travelers can attest. In fact, in 2023 alone more than 40 million tourists visited Philadelphia's five-county region. Many of those people likely strolled down the city's old streets and saw the sights. You can find monuments, museums, and public spaces that are completely open to visitors, and you don't have to pay a cent to enjoy them. These are nine of the very best (free) experiences in Philadelphia, according to authoritative sources like tourism hub VisitPhiladelphia and TripAdvisor.