The Hands-Down 9 Best Free Things To Do In Philadelphia
Philadelphia is a big, energetic city of a million-and-a-half people — and more than 150 neighborhoods — so there's no shortage of things to do here. If you've got money to burn, the options are pretty much limitless: There's a wealth of fine dining, Broadway-caliber theater, and luxury stays, such as the Rittenhouse Hotel, Philadelphia's five-star accommodation with elegant suites overlooking a historic park. You could shop till you drop in Philadelphia's Fashion District or charter a sunset cruise on a private yacht through Sea Philly. Yet the City of Brotherly Love is also a great place for budget-savvy travelers, thanks to a wide range of free attractions.
Philly is considered one of the most walkable cities in the U.S., as countless travelers can attest. In fact, in 2023 alone more than 40 million tourists visited Philadelphia's five-county region. Many of those people likely strolled down the city's old streets and saw the sights. You can find monuments, museums, and public spaces that are completely open to visitors, and you don't have to pay a cent to enjoy them. These are nine of the very best (free) experiences in Philadelphia, according to authoritative sources like tourism hub VisitPhiladelphia and TripAdvisor.
Liberty Bell Center
It's hard to imagine a more American symbol than the Liberty Bell. Starting in the 1750s, this bronze masterpiece rang for decades over Philadelphia in advance of legal proceedings or public announcements. As its lower rim began to crack in the 1840s, the bell became a metaphor for freedom's imperfections. You can see this legendary artifact in person at the Liberty Bell Center, where it is permanently displayed inside a structure of marble and plate glass. The center is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and you can expect crowds on weekends and holidays.
Independence Hall
Right next to the Liberty Bell is Independence Hall, the stately Federalist building with its pointed tower and clock. It was here that the Declaration of Independence was signed, and the Assembly Room looks largely unchanged since that fateful August day in 1776; if you're a fan of John Trumbull's famous painting of the event, it's quite the stirring experience to see the space in real life. Arrive early (9 a.m. to 9:50 a.m.) and admission is free, no ticket required. After that, you'll need to reserve a $1 ticket, and you can join a tour every 20 minutes.
Elfreth's Alley
On paper, Elfreth's Alley is just a narrow pedestrian street in Philadelphia's Old City, a convenient shortcut between Front Street and 2nd Street. But when you see its elegant cobblestone and brickwork, its colorful old row houses and potted plants, you'll understand why people fall in love with this little thoroughfare. Elfreth also has a striking distinction: It's one of the oldest continuously inhabited streets in the United States, and regular residents still occupy these antique homes. You can amble from one end to the other for free, and the Elfreth Alley Museum costs a paltry $3 for adults.
Rittenhouse Square
William Penn himself designed Rittenhouse Square, and this handsome urban park has provided solace for well over 300 years. The main thing to do here is stop, sit on a park bench, and admire the scenery; classical sculptures are scattered throughout, including a beloved statue of a goat called "Billy." There's a fountain in the middle and plenty of tree-shade on sunny days, and the park is surrounded by attractions, including blocks of upscale stores and diverse restaurants. Indeed, Pennsylvania's 'superb destination for dining, shopping, and strolling' boasts lush, parklike beauty. Rittenhouse makes for an old-school counterpoint to the hipper LOVE Park (below).
Reading Terminal Market
Patrons crowd the walkways. Displays overflow with meats and produce. Neon signs hover above it all. This is Reading Terminal Market, an old-fashioned bazaar of eateries and specialty shops that has teemed with commerce since 1893. Sitting down at a lunch counter and chowing down on a sandwich is a time-honored tradition, and if there's one place to splurge on snacks in Philadelphia, it's here. The market used to cater to passengers on an elevated train line, but now it's most popular with tourists; located right next Philly's Convention Center, it's a favorite lunch spot for business travelers. You'll have to pay for that cheesesteak, but browsing is free.
City Hall Visitor Center
It's hard to imagine a more elegant City Hall than Philadelphia's. The walls are composed of 88 million bricks, and the narrow clock tower rises 548 feet over the street. For years, it was the tallest habitable structure in the world. You can admire and photograph City Hall from blocks away, and from every angle imaginable. To learn more about its 19th century construction, visit the (free) Visitor Center. You'll have to pay to take the elevator to the tower's tip ($16 for adults), as well as the tours of the building ($26), but taking in the ground-floor displays (and accruing maps and brochures) costs nothing.
United States Mint
Where do coins come from, and how do they get made? There are four minting locations in the United States, and one of them is smack in the middle of Philadelphia, on the same block of the Old City as Benjamin Franklin's gravesite. The brutalist concrete building doesn't look like much on the outside, but curious visitors will learn a great deal about numismatic production. From 40 feet above the factory floor, you can watch the heavy machinery that turns out dimes and quarters. The U.S. Mint also displays the first-ever coin press (from 1792) and glass mosaics made by the Tiffany company. Self-guided tours take place between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on weekdays, no reservations necessary.
LOVE Park
The "LOVE" sculpture is so iconic, so well known, so replicated on T-shirts and souvenirs, that it's hard to imagine a time that it didn't exist. Yet Robert Indiana installed his pop-art masterpiece in John F. Kennedy Plaza (better known as Love Park) in 1976, so it's still pretty young, by the standards of a colonial East Coast city. Created in honor of Philadelphia's nickname, "The City of Brotherly Love," the sculpture has become one of the city's most recognizable monuments, and admiring and photographing it is totally free. There's also an on-site visitor center for learning more about Indiana's work and buying tickets to local activities.
The Rocky Statue
You don't have to love the movie "Rocky." You may not have even seen "Rocky." As a tourist, you are still required to run up the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, find the statue of Rocky Balboa (as portrayed by Sylvester Stallone), raise your fists in the air, and jog in place as you gaze dramatically at the Philly skyline. This will cost you nothing, although friends will insist on photographic evidence of your feat. Understand, the complex itself is a must-visit Philadelphia museum for history and art lovers, but admission is a whopping $30 per adult, and imitating Philadelphia's iconic boxer is free.