Philadelphia's Five-Star Hotel Offers A Glamorous Stay With Elegant Suites Overlooking A Historic Park

Known for its sports teams, cheesesteaks, and history, Philadelphia is also one of America's most underrated cities. Take, for example, how it was voted the most walkable city in the United States. With this in mind, a perfect neighborhood for strolling, dining, and shopping is Rittenhouse Square. One of Philadelphia's most prestigious neighborhoods, Rittenhouse Square is a 6-acre, meticulously maintained urban oasis centered on Rittenhouse Square Park and surrounded by elegant brownstones, modern high-rise residences, an office tower, upscale boutiques, restaurants, and art galleries.

Fitting into this neighborhood perfectly, the Rittenhouse Hotel is a glamorous five-star accommodation known for elegant suites overlooking this historic park as well as its outstanding service, destination restaurants, and spa. Staying here puts guests in the heart of this exclusive neighborhood. One of the five public squares envisioned by the city's founder, William Penn, in the late 17th century, Rittenhouse Square is a vital communal space where people gather for dog-walking, reading, and events. Lush lawns, century-old trees, and benches invite everyone to pause and enjoy the greenery. Statues, including lion and goat sculptures, add character, and regular community events (such as art shows, farmers' markets, and family- and dog-centered happenings) infuse the area with energy. The Rittenhouse Hotel is conveniently located a 15-minute drive from the Philadelphia International Airport, and its Center City location allows easy access to cultural attractions like the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts and Museum Row (including the Barnes Foundation, Rodin Museum, and Philadelphia Museum of Art).