Philadelphia's Five-Star Hotel Offers A Glamorous Stay With Elegant Suites Overlooking A Historic Park
Known for its sports teams, cheesesteaks, and history, Philadelphia is also one of America's most underrated cities. Take, for example, how it was voted the most walkable city in the United States. With this in mind, a perfect neighborhood for strolling, dining, and shopping is Rittenhouse Square. One of Philadelphia's most prestigious neighborhoods, Rittenhouse Square is a 6-acre, meticulously maintained urban oasis centered on Rittenhouse Square Park and surrounded by elegant brownstones, modern high-rise residences, an office tower, upscale boutiques, restaurants, and art galleries.
Fitting into this neighborhood perfectly, the Rittenhouse Hotel is a glamorous five-star accommodation known for elegant suites overlooking this historic park as well as its outstanding service, destination restaurants, and spa. Staying here puts guests in the heart of this exclusive neighborhood. One of the five public squares envisioned by the city's founder, William Penn, in the late 17th century, Rittenhouse Square is a vital communal space where people gather for dog-walking, reading, and events. Lush lawns, century-old trees, and benches invite everyone to pause and enjoy the greenery. Statues, including lion and goat sculptures, add character, and regular community events (such as art shows, farmers' markets, and family- and dog-centered happenings) infuse the area with energy. The Rittenhouse Hotel is conveniently located a 15-minute drive from the Philadelphia International Airport, and its Center City location allows easy access to cultural attractions like the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts and Museum Row (including the Barnes Foundation, Rodin Museum, and Philadelphia Museum of Art).
Staying at Philadelphia's Rittenhouse Hotel
Since opening in 1989 and undergoing a significant renovation in 2018, the Rittenhouse Hotel has set the standard for five-star hospitality in the city. Each of its 118 elegantly appointed rooms and suites has a plush bed with a pillow-top mattress, marble bathroom — some with a silver travertine tub — with Acqua di Parma products, and thoughtful touches like twice-daily housekeeping and evening turndown service. Many rooms offer sweeping views of Rittenhouse Square, a bucolic city respite and an iconic public space.
The suites at The Rittenhouse elevate the experience even more. Ranging from approximately 650 to 2,000 square feet, these spacious accommodations have separate living and sleeping areas. Some feature multiple bedrooms and a butler's pantry, making them perfect for extended stays or for those seeking space to entertain. Signature design elements include custom-made furnishings, elegant woodwork, and curated art on the walls. Even the smaller rooms are thoughtfully laid out with a desk, sofa bed, and dining nook. It becomes apparent why this hotel has won numerous awards from travel publications. All this comes at a premium: Rates start in the $400 range, parking is $70 per night, and there's a $150 charge if you bring a pet (prices accurate as of this writing). If you find you love the hotel so much that you don't want to leave, you might be in luck. See if there are any apartments available at The Residences at the Rittenhouse Hotel for longer stays.
Amenities at Philadelphia's Rittenhouse Hotel
The Rittenhouse Hotel offers an exceptional blend of upscale dining and indulgent wellness experiences. At the heart of its culinary offerings is Lacroix, an award-winning French fine dining restaurant that impresses guests and critics with its seasonal menus, wine pairings, and elegant space with views of Rittenhouse Square. Caviar and new potato risotto is a coveted specialty. For a more intimate experience, the Mary Cassatt Tea Room is a refined, sunny setting for afternoon tea Thursday through Sunday featuring delicately crafted sandwiches, freshly baked scones, and inventive pastries. An evening option is the Library Bar, a cozy, speakeasy-like venue. With its plush seating, curated collection of rare books about Philadelphia, and live jazz on Friday and Saturday evenings, it's the perfect spot for a literary-inspired cocktail. Or, try the house cava at Bar 210 or the octopus at the elevated Italian restaurant Scarpetta.
A sanctuary of relaxation, The Rittenhouse Spa & Club provides an extensive range of treatments both traditional and innovative. Try an Espresso Limon Tightening Facial, the Diamond Brightening Treatment, or reiki. A heated bamboo deep tissue massage gets rave reviews, as does the HydraFacial, a signature treatment that deeply cleanses and hydrates the skin. With amenities including a sunlit atrium indoor pool, sauna, steam room, fitness center, and salon services, the spa is designed for comprehensive well-being in a tranquil setting. Note that the spa, pool, fitness classes, and personal training sessions are open to the public, as are the restaurants and bars.