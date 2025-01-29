Pennsylvania's 'Superb Destination For Dining, Shopping And Strolling' Boasts Lush, Parklike Beauty
Home to national historic landmarks, iconic sandwiches, and beloved sports teams, Philadelphia is considered one of the most underrated cities in America. Boasting an array of vibrant neighborhoods, each comes with its own unique atmosphere. For example, Old City is a cobblestoned oasis brimming with historic charm and important monuments like the Liberty Bell. Midtown Village is the youthful epicenter of LBGTQ+ nightlife. Meanwhile, just north of South Street, an artsy, trendy melting pot of cultures with diverse street food and shops, is one of Philly's most popular neighborhoods: Rittenhouse Square.
Covering one square block and flourishing in a beautiful, park-like setting, Rittenhouse Square is revered for its extensive shopping, popular dining options, and the all-around positive atmosphere that makes people want to explore. Since Philadelphia takes the crown for being America's most walkable city, it's no wonder that Rittenhouse Square is such a stroll-worthy neighborhood. Lining its streets, you'll find charming eateries with alfresco dining, chic boutiques, and park-side sights by day, and a thriving entertainment scene with bars, lounges, and clubs by night.
Where to shop and eat in Rittenhouse Square
Dating back to the 17th Century as one of Philadelphia's original town squares, the heart of Rittenhouse Square is a tranquil, tree-lined park ornamented with outdoor sculptures and encircled by manicured lawns. Surrounding its central plaza, which boasts a peaceful reflecting pool at its heart, you'll find a network of beautifully bustling streets, including those along Rittenhouse Row. Stretching from Broad Street to 21st Street, this is a renowned retail corridor, home to trendy apparel stores like Brandy Melville and rag & bone, as well as boho-chic boutiques like Anthropologie. If you're not looking to break the bank, there are also plenty of mid-range outlets to browse like Nordstrom Rack and Urban Outfitters.
When you've shopped up an appetite, you'll find an eclectic selection of restaurants in the neighborhood, many offering sidewalk dining during the warmer seasons. Perfect for people-watching, Rouge offers picturesque park-side dining, serving bistro fare and elegant vibes. For gorgeous indoor scenery, dine at Harper's Garden, a warehouse-style restaurant and bar with a unique open-air veranda wrapped in a lush garden. For home-style cooking in more casual digs, pop into Honey's Sit 'N Eat, whose menu uniquely fuses Jewish and Tex Mex classics. One of the most underrated foodie destinations in America, Philly is obviously famous for its cheesesteak. Bite into one of the beloved sandwiches at Cleavers Philadelphia for a quintessential dining experience in the City of Brotherly Love.
Where to play and stay in Rittenhouse Square
During the dark hours, Rittenhouse Square sparks to light with a thriving nightlife scene. Dance the night away at NOTO, an up-scale nightclub with high-energy DJs and bottle service, or take a sip on the softer side at a cozy cocktail lounge like Tippling Place. For an old-school atmosphere, dive into Oscar's Tavern, where you can enjoy a pint in a classic red vinyl booth while jamming to the jukebox.
Of course, some of the best places to grab a drink are in hotel bars, as is the case with the literary-themed Library Bar inside The Rittenhouse. Sip sophisticated cocktails named after classic stories as you nibble on classy appetizers. For a lavish stay in the heart of the neighborhood, book a room at The Rittenhouse. Its luxury suites offer elegant accommodations, with select rooms granting gorgeous views of the square. For a boutique hotel experience, check into The Franklin on Rittenhouse. Nestled in a charming red-brick rowhouse, it's the perfect, cozy hideaway that's close to all the action of Rittenhouse Square.