Pennsylvania's 'Superb Destination For Dining, Shopping And Strolling' Boasts Lush, Parklike Beauty

Home to national historic landmarks, iconic sandwiches, and beloved sports teams, Philadelphia is considered one of the most underrated cities in America. Boasting an array of vibrant neighborhoods, each comes with its own unique atmosphere. For example, Old City is a cobblestoned oasis brimming with historic charm and important monuments like the Liberty Bell. Midtown Village is the youthful epicenter of LBGTQ+ nightlife. Meanwhile, just north of South Street, an artsy, trendy melting pot of cultures with diverse street food and shops, is one of Philly's most popular neighborhoods: Rittenhouse Square.

Covering one square block and flourishing in a beautiful, park-like setting, Rittenhouse Square is revered for its extensive shopping, popular dining options, and the all-around positive atmosphere that makes people want to explore. Since Philadelphia takes the crown for being America's most walkable city, it's no wonder that Rittenhouse Square is such a stroll-worthy neighborhood. Lining its streets, you'll find charming eateries with alfresco dining, chic boutiques, and park-side sights by day, and a thriving entertainment scene with bars, lounges, and clubs by night.