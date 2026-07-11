14 Best Ways To Make Sure Your Dollar Goes The Furthest On A Road Trip

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The U.S. is brimming with stunning and storied routes for memorable road trips, from classics like Route 66 — a.k.a. "The Mother Road" — to scenic drives on lesser-known byways. This time-honored tradition can also vary in terms of cost. Whether you choose to be economical or super luxurious, a lot of that comes down to a combination of where you choose to stay, how and where you eat, the number of people you're traveling with, and even how you drive.

I've been on road trips that lasted a few days and others that stretched on for months (and thousands of miles). Over time, I've learned quite a few tricks for saving money along the way, because, even though there are plenty of ways to cut costs, little things can add up quickly. Many elements of a road trip are inherent to spending money, such as booking places to stay, planning an itinerary efficiently while still seeing all you want to, and making sure you have the right equipment, food, and other supplies. Some tips below are best for shorter, more regional journeys, while others will come in handy when you're out for a longer stretch.

In addition to my own experiences criss-crossing the country, I've referenced blogs and Reddit discussions, plus tourism resources and official company information, where relevant. Prices tend to fluctuate a lot for things like fuel and food, but we have researched some specific toll amounts and admission fees. Read on for 14 helpful ways to make sure your dollar stretches as far as possible while you're on the move.