The 5 Hotel Chains With The Hands-Down Best Free Breakfasts

Let's face it. Vacations can be tough on your budget, and hotels are one of the pricier items. Room service is expensive, and that's before you add in a tip. Any savings can be a real help, so if your hotel offers free breakfast, you're likely going to take advantage of it. While there are some people who will try to get the free hotel breakfast even if they're not staying there, it can be a real benefit if you are.

However, while some U.S. hotels have great complimentary breakfast spreads, others can be nothing more than weak coffee and some stale bagels (speaking from personal experience). To that end, we've compiled a list of the best U.S. hotel chains with free breakfasts. Along with personal experience, we looked at Reddit posts and YouTube reviews by people comparing hotel chain offerings. We also checked out rankings from The Points Guy and Nerd Wallet for their expert comparisons. Forks at the ready!