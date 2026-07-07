Between Rochester And The Finger Lakes Is A Bustling Upstate NY Town With Fun Shops, Tasty Eats, And A Casino
Upstate New York is an ambiguous term. To some inhabitants of New York City, anything above the Hudson River might qualify, while folks considerably further north might beg to differ. No matter how you slice it, one thing is for sure: the town of Farmington — known as the "Gateway to the Finger Lakes" — certainly counts as being "upstate". Geographical designations aside, vibrant Farmington has no shortage of fun to offer visitors, from shopping to eateries to a casino with a racetrack. This town of around 14,600 is beloved by residents, with one inhabitant describing it on Niche as "[a] delightful blend of small-town charm and natural beauty."
Farmington is conveniently situated under 30 minutes from Rochester and around 30 minutes from many of the Finger Lakes. If you're arriving from further afield, you'll want to fly into Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport (ROC), which is also around 30 minutes away by car. When it comes to accommodation in Farmington, visitors can choose between numerous hotels and motels to suit a variety of needs and budgets, or opt for a charming Airbnb in or around Farmington and its immediate vicinity.
Where to eat in Farmington, New York
Start your day off with a quintessential diner breakfast at the family-owned Park Place Restaurant, which serves up delectable renditions of classic favorites such as eggs Benedict, omelets, pancakes, and more. Customers rave about this diner's fantastic service and "fast and great" food on Tripadvisor, including what one visitor described as "over-easy eggs to perfection." This beloved spot is a testament to Farmington's vibrant community.
For a memorable evening meal, you'll want to snag a table at Prosecco Italian Restaurant and Jazz Bar. While it's a couple of miles outside of the center of Farmington, it's well worth the five or so minutes of driving it takes to get there. Visitors can tuck into generous portions of tasty Italian fare and sip on some bubbles, with happy hour every Tuesday through Friday from 4 to 6 p.m., while enjoying live music in the background. The onsite jazz bar hosts a packed calendar of talented local artists, spanning multiple musical genres, on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings. Some Google reviewers note that this restaurant can get loud, so if your idea of an ideal dinner out is quieter and more mellow, bear this in mind. Order up a plate of the highly-reviewed arancini to start, before following it up with pizza, pasta, or steak for a hearty meal that will have you feeling like you've been transported to Sicily, Italy's sun-drenched southern corner, or somewhere similar.
Things to do in Farmington, New York
Once you're fueled up, try your luck with some treasure-hunting at Ontario Mall Antiques, which bills itself as New York State's largest antique mall, boasting 1000 vendors. Much like Indiana's "Number One Antique Mall," a trip to this sprawling emporium is a fun excursion that's not to be missed. If the thought of such a vast shopping experience feels overwhelming, fear not. Visitors note on Tripadvisor that the store is "clean and bright" and "well-organized." Shoppers recommend that you give yourself a good few hours here to enjoy exploring the selection of furniture, rugs, clothing, home decor, and more without feeling rushed. For another worthwhile shopping destination, head to Wick-edly Sent. Also family-owned, this shop sells an array of natural soaps and other bath and body products like lotions, lip balms, and scented candles made with soy wax. Their products are produced in small batches and use certified sustainable ingredients and natural oils.
Once you're all shopped out, there's more entertainment to be found at Finger Lakes Gaming and Racetrack. Thoroughbred horse racing has been a part of Farmington's heritage since the 1960s, meaning that a visit to this casino, racetrack, and entertainment complex is a way of tapping into what makes this town unique. In its 44,000 square feet, you'll find over 1,000 video gaming machines, numerous eateries and bars, frequent live musical performances — not to mention the racetrack itself. If you're heading here in hopes of watching a horse race, you'll need to visit between mid-April and late November.