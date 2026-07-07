Between Rochester And The Finger Lakes Is A Bustling Upstate NY Town With Fun Shops, Tasty Eats, And A Casino

Upstate New York is an ambiguous term. To some inhabitants of New York City, anything above the Hudson River might qualify, while folks considerably further north might beg to differ. No matter how you slice it, one thing is for sure: the town of Farmington — known as the "Gateway to the Finger Lakes" — certainly counts as being "upstate". Geographical designations aside, vibrant Farmington has no shortage of fun to offer visitors, from shopping to eateries to a casino with a racetrack. This town of around 14,600 is beloved by residents, with one inhabitant describing it on Niche as "[a] delightful blend of small-town charm and natural beauty."

Farmington is conveniently situated under 30 minutes from Rochester and around 30 minutes from many of the Finger Lakes. If you're arriving from further afield, you'll want to fly into Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport (ROC), which is also around 30 minutes away by car. When it comes to accommodation in Farmington, visitors can choose between numerous hotels and motels to suit a variety of needs and budgets, or opt for a charming Airbnb in or around Farmington and its immediate vicinity.