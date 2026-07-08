Forget Niagara Falls, Visit New York's Rural Waterfall With River Views, Great Nearby Fishing, And Fewer Crowds
Massive crowds at popular places like Niagara Falls can put a dent in the enjoyment of the experience. But just three hours east of that famous landmark is a waterfall with much fewer people, many fish to catch, and lovely views of the Salmon River. The Salmon River Falls are a quiet getaway, where you can enjoy rushing waters without the pressing throngs of people.
These falls are free to visit and are a short 45-mile drive north of Syracuse. To see the falls from above, there's a short, ADA-accessible trail to a viewing area. To get to the base of the falls, there's a trail that's a quarter mile each way, which is preferable to visit between March and October, according to AllTrails.
The waters cascade 110 feet down, along the Salmon River. Depending on when you visit, there will be three separate falls, or, according to NYFalls, they become one massive, intense waterfall when the snow and ice melt at winter's end, creating quite a scenic spectacle. Visitors enjoy the stunning scenery, with a Google reviewer describing it as "Beautiful. Peaceful. Lovely trails. Walk for miles or metres. Always pretty."
Secluded fishing near the scenic falls
Salmon River Falls is, as you may guess from its name, a spot that's ripe for ample salmon fishing. It is located between the Salmon River Reservoir and the Lower Reservoir, and is also a good spot for steelhead and brown trout, according to Fish Salmon River. The Department of Environmental Conservation states that two record-setting salmon, one Chinook and one Coho, were caught along this river. If you plan to fish here, please be sure to obtain your permit.
Fishing is enjoyable here not just because of its abundance of fish, but of its serenity. While it's uncertain how many visitors Salmon River Falls gets, its relative lack of people and noise makes it a more relaxing destination than Niagara Falls, which sees about 14 million people every year. One visitor said of the Lower Dam Trail on AllTrails, "Most people don't go further than the waterfall path so it's easy, uncrowded walking."
The nearby lakefront getaway of Oswego is a nice base from which to explore this area, as is the secret village of Sodus Point to the west. To the east of Oswego is Pulaski, a charming, hidden fishing haven with yet more Salmon River fish to catch!