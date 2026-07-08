Forget Niagara Falls, Visit New York's Rural Waterfall With River Views, Great Nearby Fishing, And Fewer Crowds

Massive crowds at popular places like Niagara Falls can put a dent in the enjoyment of the experience. But just three hours east of that famous landmark is a waterfall with much fewer people, many fish to catch, and lovely views of the Salmon River. The Salmon River Falls are a quiet getaway, where you can enjoy rushing waters without the pressing throngs of people.

These falls are free to visit and are a short 45-mile drive north of Syracuse. To see the falls from above, there's a short, ADA-accessible trail to a viewing area. To get to the base of the falls, there's a trail that's a quarter mile each way, which is preferable to visit between March and October, according to AllTrails.

The waters cascade 110 feet down, along the Salmon River. Depending on when you visit, there will be three separate falls, or, according to NYFalls, they become one massive, intense waterfall when the snow and ice melt at winter's end, creating quite a scenic spectacle. Visitors enjoy the stunning scenery, with a Google reviewer describing it as "Beautiful. Peaceful. Lovely trails. Walk for miles or metres. Always pretty."