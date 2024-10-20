The Secret Village Hidden On Lake Ontario's Shores With A Welcoming New England Vibe

If you're traveling to New York and want a waterfront getaway, you may assume that you have to venture to the Big Apple to get a taste of the Atlantic Ocean. However, upstate New York has some of the best waterfront spots around, thanks to the fact that the state sits along the edge of Lake Ontario.

In fact, once you get outside the hustle and bustle of Manhattan, the state of New York has many gorgeous natural sites, from Chimney Bluffs State Park (also on the edge of Lake Ontario) to the stunning Finger Lakes (which offer incredible fall foliage activities).

However, our focus today is on a hidden gem tucked on the edge of a small peninsula. Sodus Point is located about 45 minutes east of Rochester, New York, and it's a quaint town that's full of charm, relaxation, and coziness. It's about as opposite of New York City as you can get, and it may just become your new favorite lakeside destination.