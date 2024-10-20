The Secret Village Hidden On Lake Ontario's Shores With A Welcoming New England Vibe
If you're traveling to New York and want a waterfront getaway, you may assume that you have to venture to the Big Apple to get a taste of the Atlantic Ocean. However, upstate New York has some of the best waterfront spots around, thanks to the fact that the state sits along the edge of Lake Ontario.
In fact, once you get outside the hustle and bustle of Manhattan, the state of New York has many gorgeous natural sites, from Chimney Bluffs State Park (also on the edge of Lake Ontario) to the stunning Finger Lakes (which offer incredible fall foliage activities).
However, our focus today is on a hidden gem tucked on the edge of a small peninsula. Sodus Point is located about 45 minutes east of Rochester, New York, and it's a quaint town that's full of charm, relaxation, and coziness. It's about as opposite of New York City as you can get, and it may just become your new favorite lakeside destination.
The history behind Sodus Point
As with most towns and cities in New England, the story of Sodus Point dates back to the 1700s. In this case, it was the French and Indian War that helped put Sodus Point on the map. While the area had been settled by Native Americans (the Onondaga Nation), the French used the point as a temporary base during the war. The town as we know it was founded in 1794 and started attracting settlers immediately.
For many years, Sodus Point was a major commerce hub. Because it's situated on the edge of Sodus Bay, ships could collect cargo to take to other cities and ports along Lake Ontario. Once the Erie Canal was finished in 1825, trade shifted to Lake Erie, transforming Sodus Point from a hub to a vacation town.
One notable attraction that brought travelers to Sodus Point was the Sands Point Amusement Park. When it opened, it was little more than a small resort with a few snack vendors. By the 1950s, it hosted rides, including bumper cars, a carousel, a Ferris wheel, and a grandstand for live events. The park shut down in 1968 and became Sodus Point Beach Park, which is open for visitors today.
What to do in the secret village of Sodus Point, New York
Part of the appeal of small towns like Sodus Point is that you can get away from the stress and pressure of modern life. When you're spending all your time sitting along the shoreline, watching and listening to the waves lapping against the sand, it's hard to feel anxious about anything. To reflect this slower pace, Sodus Point is home to numerous charming bed and breakfasts, like the Carriage House Inn.
As far as attractions go, the town has the Sodus Point Lighthouse, which was built in 1824. You can learn more about the lighthouse and the town's history by visiting the museum. Otherwise, you can charter a boat and explore either Lake Ontario or the islands of Sodus Bay, including Newark Island, LeRoy Island, Knob Island, and Eagle Island. However, if you really want to get out in nature, you can head over to the Adirondack Mountains and see the town of Blue Mountain Lake.
Dining is another popular activity for travelers to Sodus Point because there are so many incredible restaurants to choose from. There's Captain Jack's Goodtime Tavern (perfect for seafood or beer from over 30 taps), Six50 on the Bay (a unique fine dining experience), and the Heights Restaurant (part of the Sodus Heights Golf Club).