Escape New York Crowds At One Of The State's Most Underrated Towns For A Lakefront Getaway
Upstate New York is known for its charming small towns, although the popular hot spots tend to get crowded during the warmer months. Venture off the beaten path and you'll be rewarded with the very best of New York's countryside without throngs of tourists. Positioned on the shores of Lake Ontario, Oswego is an overlooked town that's among the most beautiful in New York, known for its outdoor activities, attractions, and hospitality.
Although technically a city, Oswego has the charm and appeal of a historic small town. It is located within Oswego County, which comprises two cities, 22 towns, and 11 villages. The region is full of year-round excitement, providing incredible things to see and do in every season. Beach lovers, hikers, history buffs, thrill-seekers, and foodies will each find something to love in Oswego. It is easily a top contender for one of the best lake towns in America, and you'll soon find out why. Let's dive into the best experiences that Oswego has to offer, so you can start planning your getaway to this hidden gem.
Exploring the outdoors in Oswego County
Oswego is a true New York state hidden gem, known for its charming boulevards, beautifully-preserved historical architecture, maritime influences, and views of the turquoise waters of Lake Ontario. The unobstructed shoreline allows for refreshing breezes and breathtaking sunsets over the lake. Oswego County is home to Oneida Lake, the largest lake fully within the state, bordered by picturesque sandy beaches. Chimney Bluffs, a stunning New York state park on Lake Ontario's shore, is just 30 miles away.
With over 40,000 acres of public outdoor territory, Oswego County is a paradise for outdoor activities that change with the seasons. Bird-watchers must pay a visit to the Derby Hill Bird Observatory for incredible sightings of hawks and other feathered creatures, especially during migration season. The region is known for its scenic golf courses, hiking and cycling trails, as well as fishing, boating, and camping opportunities. In the winter, Oswego is a hot spot for snowmobiling, cross-country skiing, and even ice-climbing. Outdoor enthusiasts must pay a visit to the Salmon River Falls, a 110-foot cascade surrounded by trails through the scenic gorge.
Essentials for the perfect Oswego getaway
History buffs will appreciate the famous Fort Ontario Historic Site, which dates back to the mid-1800s. The star-shaped structure is open to the public, and often puts on re-enactment performances. It's a living piece of history that is rich with fascinating stories of the nation's past. Oswego County is home to a historic lighthouse, underground railroads, and museums with so much to discover.Also worth seeing is Casey's Cottage at Mexico Point State Park, a restored medieval manor house with a storied past as a carriage house for the guests of the elegant former clubhouse that was once on the property.
Attractions abound in Oswego County, including multiple go-kart tracks, several waterparks, incredible community theaters, concert halls, and more. The county also has multiple family-friendly farms with pick-your-own goodies and activities for visitors of all ages. The city of Oswego is known for its bustling marinas and activities on the water, including boat excursions and paddling. Be sure to visit some of the most highly-rated restaurants in the city of Oswego, including Rudy's Lakeside at the water's edge and Canale's for family-style Italian. Make it an overnight getaway by staying at one of the many hotels and B&Bs in the area.