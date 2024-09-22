Escape New York Crowds At One Of The State's Most Underrated Towns For A Lakefront Getaway

Upstate New York is known for its charming small towns, although the popular hot spots tend to get crowded during the warmer months. Venture off the beaten path and you'll be rewarded with the very best of New York's countryside without throngs of tourists. Positioned on the shores of Lake Ontario, Oswego is an overlooked town that's among the most beautiful in New York, known for its outdoor activities, attractions, and hospitality.

Although technically a city, Oswego has the charm and appeal of a historic small town. It is located within Oswego County, which comprises two cities, 22 towns, and 11 villages. The region is full of year-round excitement, providing incredible things to see and do in every season. Beach lovers, hikers, history buffs, thrill-seekers, and foodies will each find something to love in Oswego. It is easily a top contender for one of the best lake towns in America, and you'll soon find out why. Let's dive into the best experiences that Oswego has to offer, so you can start planning your getaway to this hidden gem.