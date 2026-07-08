TSA Quietly Made A Major Change That Will Affect How You Pack For The Airport

Packing for the airport can be stressful, particularly if you're trying to avoid checked baggage fees. You try to fit everything you need into your carry-on, and for many people, that means trying to get away with a bag that is slightly larger than the accepted maximum dimensions. However, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has quietly made a major change that will likely affect how you pack. Many airports now have new scanners at TSA checkpoints that require your carry-on bag to be within the standard domestic size limit to fit through the machine's opening. If it isn't, you may have to check that bag instead of bringing it on the plane. Additionally, if you're carrying unprocessed film, these machines can damage it, so you'll need more time at the airport to have it screened separately.

In 2022, the TSA was given $781.2 million to acquire new scanners that are being used in several airports. Unlike the old X-ray scanners that you're used to, these new CT scanners provide a 3D image of what's inside your bag. These images can be moved around to give agents a better idea of the contents. It's one reason that some airports don't make you remove your laptop or bag of approved liquids, gels, and aerosols anymore.

You may not have heard about these new scanners at TSA checkpoints, as the new tech isn't happening all at once. In fact, it could take years to hit all domestic airports. Still, it's best to be prepared for the change, even if it hasn't reached your favorite airport yet.