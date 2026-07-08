TSA Quietly Made A Major Change That Will Affect How You Pack For The Airport
Packing for the airport can be stressful, particularly if you're trying to avoid checked baggage fees. You try to fit everything you need into your carry-on, and for many people, that means trying to get away with a bag that is slightly larger than the accepted maximum dimensions. However, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has quietly made a major change that will likely affect how you pack. Many airports now have new scanners at TSA checkpoints that require your carry-on bag to be within the standard domestic size limit to fit through the machine's opening. If it isn't, you may have to check that bag instead of bringing it on the plane. Additionally, if you're carrying unprocessed film, these machines can damage it, so you'll need more time at the airport to have it screened separately.
In 2022, the TSA was given $781.2 million to acquire new scanners that are being used in several airports. Unlike the old X-ray scanners that you're used to, these new CT scanners provide a 3D image of what's inside your bag. These images can be moved around to give agents a better idea of the contents. It's one reason that some airports don't make you remove your laptop or bag of approved liquids, gels, and aerosols anymore.
You may not have heard about these new scanners at TSA checkpoints, as the new tech isn't happening all at once. In fact, it could take years to hit all domestic airports. Still, it's best to be prepared for the change, even if it hasn't reached your favorite airport yet.
What travelers should know about the TSA's new CT scanners
The CT scanners are in over 250 airports so far, and the new technology can mean faster lines. If people don't have to spend time digging for electronics and a liquids bag while trying to load their luggage onto the conveyor belt, they're going to move through more quickly. That's great news, as is the extra assurance of security. However, the openings on the new machines measure 24.5 by 16.5 inches. The standard domestic carry-on dimensions for most U.S. airlines are 22 by 14 by 9 inches — these measurements include the handle and wheels, which doesn't leave a lot of leeway.
While the maximum carry-on dimensions aren't being changed at the time of this writing, you may want to take out a tape measure to see if yours fits. Lots of travelers have been getting away with using slightly larger bags, or bags with soft sides where the dimensions aren't clear. However, if your bag doesn't fit through the openings now, you could end up having to check it at the last minute, costing you money.
It's important to plan ahead, particularly as some major airlines are raising their checked baggage fees. You may have to adopt a light-packing philosophy, or at least plan the checked-baggage fee into your holiday budget. Finally, if the thought of dealing with smashing everything into the correct-sized carry-on bag fills you with dread, make sure to brush up on game-changing packing tips that could save you some space.