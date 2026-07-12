Between Lake Tahoe And Sacramento Is A Foothills County With Trails, Wineries, And Gold Rush Charm

Everyone talks about Lake Tahoe, and with good reason. The sparkling, turquoise lake straddling California and Nevada in the striking Sierra Nevada is a magical playground year-round. Unfortunately, Lake Tahoe's popularity has brought increasing crowds and higher prices. Luckily, there's much more to the region — known best as the birthplace of the California Gold Rush — than the lake. El Dorado County contains a number of communities in the Sierra Nevada slopes and foothills, including Placerville, El Dorado Hills, and South Lake Tahoe, one of California's most popular alpine resort towns. Located east of Sacramento along the route to Lake Tahoe and centrally accessible via Highway 49 and Highway 50, El Dorado County spans roughly 1,786 square miles of mountains, foothills, and much of the Eldorado National Forest, encompassing some of the most storied towns in the American West.

El Dorado means "the golden one" in Spanish, and traditionally refers to a lost city in South America purported to be filled with gold. In 1848, when James Marshall uncovered gold flakes while working at John Sutter's sawmill on the American River in what is now El Dorado County, the Gold Rush — and one of the largest mass migrations in U.S. history — dramatically expedited settlement of the West. In 1850, California became a state, organized into 27 counties, and El Dorado was one of them.

Today, there's plenty of history and Gold Rush-themed fun to be had, but El Dorado County is also a destination for outdoor adventure, from skiing and camping to rafting and hiking. It also offers a renowned wine scene, craft beer along the El Dorado Ale Trail, and proximity to world-class dining, all sprinkled with a little bit of that Gold Rush optimism and historic charm.