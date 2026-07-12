Between Lake Tahoe And Sacramento Is A Foothills County With Trails, Wineries, And Gold Rush Charm
Everyone talks about Lake Tahoe, and with good reason. The sparkling, turquoise lake straddling California and Nevada in the striking Sierra Nevada is a magical playground year-round. Unfortunately, Lake Tahoe's popularity has brought increasing crowds and higher prices. Luckily, there's much more to the region — known best as the birthplace of the California Gold Rush — than the lake. El Dorado County contains a number of communities in the Sierra Nevada slopes and foothills, including Placerville, El Dorado Hills, and South Lake Tahoe, one of California's most popular alpine resort towns. Located east of Sacramento along the route to Lake Tahoe and centrally accessible via Highway 49 and Highway 50, El Dorado County spans roughly 1,786 square miles of mountains, foothills, and much of the Eldorado National Forest, encompassing some of the most storied towns in the American West.
El Dorado means "the golden one" in Spanish, and traditionally refers to a lost city in South America purported to be filled with gold. In 1848, when James Marshall uncovered gold flakes while working at John Sutter's sawmill on the American River in what is now El Dorado County, the Gold Rush — and one of the largest mass migrations in U.S. history — dramatically expedited settlement of the West. In 1850, California became a state, organized into 27 counties, and El Dorado was one of them.
Today, there's plenty of history and Gold Rush-themed fun to be had, but El Dorado County is also a destination for outdoor adventure, from skiing and camping to rafting and hiking. It also offers a renowned wine scene, craft beer along the El Dorado Ale Trail, and proximity to world-class dining, all sprinkled with a little bit of that Gold Rush optimism and historic charm.
Hit the trails in Gold Rush territory
The El Dorado County town where the California Gold Rush began, Coloma is one of the Golden State's best river and outdoor adventure hubs. Located along the South Fork of the American River where Class III (intermediate) rapids flow through the Sierra Nevada, the Coloma & the Divide area is a popular launch for whitewater rafting, with day trips and tours available through local operators. Nearby, the Marshall Gold Discovery State Historic Park commemorates its Gold Rush fame with historic tours, gold-panning experiences, and a number of trails; visitors can hike through the park to the Monroe Ridge, check out the Sutter's Mill replica, or hike to the twin waterfalls at Dutch Creek. For brilliant fall foliage and lake views, Angora Ridge Trail is another popular El Dorado hike.
The county is crisscrossed with trails for activities from hiking to horseback riding. The El Dorado Trail follows a former railroad corridor through the county, with completed paved sections and more sections under development. Along the route, visitors can stop at historic sites like Placerville, a Gold Rush town full of history, shops, art, and antiques. For mountain biking, check out the Cronan Ranch Regional Park trails system or Salmon Falls, with steep climbs countering tranquil lakeside vistas. The Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association (TAMBA) maintains many local trails while offering maps and trail condition updates.
Many trails take on a new character in winter. Cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, and snowmobile trails and tours provide quieter escapes into the El Dorado winter wilderness. South Lake Tahoe is a world-renowned winter destination, with resorts offering skiing and snowboarding along with cozy après-ski. Heavenly Mountain Resort, Sierra-at-Tahoe, and Kirkwood are all notable options.
Bouldering, camping, and El Dorado's wine country
El Dorado County also boasts bouldering and rock climbing spots, including the popular Lover's Leap, with moderate to advanced routes. Off-roaders will also find one of the most famed off-highway vehicle (OHV) routes in the U.S., the 22-mile Rubicon Trail, part of which leads to one of the best views of Lake Tahoe. If you're hoping to overnight, there's plenty of camping throughout the region: HartSong Ranch Animal Sanctuary offers farmstead camping surrounded by nature; American River Resort is nestled along the rapids; Camp Nauvoo offers creekside camping in the heart of Gold Country.
All that outdoor adventure might require some winding down time. Wine lovers are likely familiar with hotspots like Napa Valley and Sonoma, but El Dorado has its own underrated, multi-region wine country with high-elevation wines known for their distinct character. The unincorporated El Dorado community of Fair Play even has its own AVA distinction. Local winemaking was popular during the Gold Rush era but faded in the 20th century, only to experience a resurgence in the 1970s. Notable producers include Boeger Winery, a multigenerational family winery; Gold Hill Vineyard, with multiple state-award-winning wines; and Skinner at Green Valley Ranch. For those who prefer something maltier, El Dorado County is home to a collection of craft breweries connected by the El Dorado Ale Trail, including Highway 50 Brewing and Cool Beerwerks.
There are a few major hubs where travelers can start their El Dorado County adventure. Placerville is 55 miles from Sacramento International Airport (SMF), while the California capital also has an Amtrak station with bus connections to and from various county points. Alternatively, the county is roughly 118 miles from Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO), and 140 miles from San Francisco International Airport (SFO).