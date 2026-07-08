Forget The Everglades, Visit Florida's Hidden State Park With Wetland Trails And Wildlife Watching
Florida boasts an extensive state park system, with nearly 200 parks spanning over 1,250 square miles of natural land. These parks not only protect native wildlife and vegetation, but they also provide limitless opportunities for visitors to engage with Florida's natural wonders up close and personal. Unlike Everglades National Park, these state parks typically see lower crowds that make it easier to feel immersed in their wilderness. Hidden within the small coastal town of Stuart, Seabranch Preserve State Park offers a free glimpse into Florida's native past that lives on in the park. "This is a beautiful view of what Old Florida looked like," said a Stuart local on Tripadvisor.
This Sunshine State park was once formed by ancient oceans that gave way to today's mangrove swamps, sand pine scrubs, scrubby and mesic flatwoods, and the rare baygall ecosystem. Visitors can explore or picnic in these diverse habitats, with multi-use trails for hiking, biking, and rollerblading. These thriving ecosystems are now home to many native birds and wildlife that can often be spotted, including the rare Florida scrub-jay. "It's like walking on an ocean with no water but trees, plants and birds that create an escape, great for self healing and allowing nature into your senses," a Google reviewer said.
Seabranch Preserve State Park is a great stop for those traveling along Florida's scenic east coast. Located off the Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway and less than 15 minutes off of I-95, it is an accessible destination worth taking the time to explore for a few hours. The park is open daily and year-round, from 8 a.m. until sunset, at no cost. Given the park's tropical southern climate and limited shade, it is best to visit in the cooler months to avoid Florida's sweltering summer heat. There are plenty of lodging options up and down the developed coast, including desirable beach hotels on the beautiful Atlantic Ocean.
Spot rare Florida wildlife and habitats in Seabranch Preserve State Park
Located in Stuart, the hidden-gem Florida destination ranked as the best small seaside city in America by USA Today in 2024 and second best in 2026, Seabranch Preserve State Park is a natural haven for locals and tourists alike. Its 1,188 acres of protected ecosystems are teeming with native flora and fauna that thrive within its boundaries. The park offers a rare opportunity to explore a harsh baygall swamp community, which is a low-lying wetland that is usually inaccessible to people. Visitors will discover an array of slash pines, cabbage palms, saw palmettos, and both red and sweet bay trees.
Bird enthusiasts should bring their binoculars because birdwatching is one of the most popular activities within Seabranch Preserve State Park. The diverse ecosystems, trees, and vegetation attract various native bird species to the area, like bald eagles, wading birds, herons, osprey, egrets, Florida sandhill cranes, and Florida scrub-jays. "You will be at the waters edge with many opportunities to photograph wading birds, shore birds and even eagles! It's a slice of paradise! Enjoy!!" a Tripadvisor reviewer raved.
Florida species like bobcats, gopher tortoises, snakes, and non-native wild boar can also be spotted while hiking or biking along the park's main trails. "There is a 2-mile paved bike trail through a section of this park that's really a lot of fun. We usually see turtles, snakes, crabs, birds," another Tripadvisor reviewer shared. For more wildlife spotting, add one of Florida's best birdwatching destinations to your itinerary.
Hike or bike through baygall swamps and pine scrubs
Seabranch Preserve State Park provides over 6 miles of wetland hiking trails where visitors can explore ancient habitats that are rarely traversed. The highest-rated trail on AllTrails is the East Coast Greenway Trail, which is an easy hike spanning 3.8 miles out and back. Its paved path creates a multi-purpose trail that is both wheelchair accessible and bike friendly. Hikers can view pine scrubs and pine flatwood habitats along the route, making it a great option for those looking to spot Florida wildlife. "Nice paved trail at Seabranch Preserve. Lots of tortoises and a few snakes," an AllTrails user said.
To increase your chances of encountering wildlife, visitors will also want to check out the Seabranch Preserve North Loop. This 3.4-mile loop trail offers birdwatching and native plants. Many visitors note that the sugar sand can make for a challenging hike, so proper footwear and plenty of water to stay hydrated in the Florida sun are a must. "Many Florida environments to be seen here. A mini Florida Trail! Just be ready to get your feet wet and sandy," another AllTrails reviewer shared.
The shortest trail for those with limited time is Seabranch Preserve South Loop, a 1.6-mile loop trail through sand dunes. This sandy trail has limited shade, so sunscreen and sun protection are recommended. Serious hikers may also find themselves on the state park's longest trail, the Seabranch Preserve Full Loop. This hike combines routes from the other three trails to create a 4.7-mile loop trail that offers diversity in landscapes, terrains, and sightings. "Nice trails. Saw eagles and a small gopher tortoise," one hiker commented. For more hiking just across the water, make sure to check out St. Lucie Inlet Preserve State Park, Florida's quiet state park only accessible by boat.