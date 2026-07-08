Forget The Everglades, Visit Florida's Hidden State Park With Wetland Trails And Wildlife Watching

Florida boasts an extensive state park system, with nearly 200 parks spanning over 1,250 square miles of natural land. These parks not only protect native wildlife and vegetation, but they also provide limitless opportunities for visitors to engage with Florida's natural wonders up close and personal. Unlike Everglades National Park, these state parks typically see lower crowds that make it easier to feel immersed in their wilderness. Hidden within the small coastal town of Stuart, Seabranch Preserve State Park offers a free glimpse into Florida's native past that lives on in the park. "This is a beautiful view of what Old Florida looked like," said a Stuart local on Tripadvisor.

This Sunshine State park was once formed by ancient oceans that gave way to today's mangrove swamps, sand pine scrubs, scrubby and mesic flatwoods, and the rare baygall ecosystem. Visitors can explore or picnic in these diverse habitats, with multi-use trails for hiking, biking, and rollerblading. These thriving ecosystems are now home to many native birds and wildlife that can often be spotted, including the rare Florida scrub-jay. "It's like walking on an ocean with no water but trees, plants and birds that create an escape, great for self healing and allowing nature into your senses," a Google reviewer said.

Seabranch Preserve State Park is a great stop for those traveling along Florida's scenic east coast. Located off the Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway and less than 15 minutes off of I-95, it is an accessible destination worth taking the time to explore for a few hours. The park is open daily and year-round, from 8 a.m. until sunset, at no cost. Given the park's tropical southern climate and limited shade, it is best to visit in the cooler months to avoid Florida's sweltering summer heat. There are plenty of lodging options up and down the developed coast, including desirable beach hotels on the beautiful Atlantic Ocean.