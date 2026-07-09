Florida's Wetland Park Near Orlando Is A Scenic Spot To Hike, Blending Natural Habitats With A Smart Design

Florida is home to vast conservation lands and preserved wildlife habitats, though not all of them are managed with human access in mind. However, one wetland area in Central Florida stands out for its multi-functionality and visitor access. Just 50 miles northeast of Disney's Magic Kingdom, the Orlando Wetlands comprises 1,650 acres of marshland and swamp laced with miles of tranquil hiking, biking, and equestrian trails. It's known for its photography opportunities and is on the Great Florida Birding and Wildlife Trail, where hundreds of bird species and plentiful wildlife thrive. Free public tram tours on Fridays and Saturdays allow visitors to get guided glimpses of the water treatment and wildlife, and with 4.9 stars across nearly 1,400 Google reviews, it's easy to see why the park's such a popular spot.

But Orlando Wetlands is more than a scenic place to picnic — it's also an important water treatment facility. In the 1970s, as cities sought to comply with the Environmental Protection Agency's clean water mandates, the City of Orlando built a water reclamation facility called Iron Bridge. A few years later, the city purchased 1,650 acres of a nearby former dairy farm that had once been wet prairie, building levees and berms to simulate wetlands. The artificially engineered area added 2 million plants during its development, including 200,000 trees.

Along with hydraulic capabilities able to receive up to 35 millions of gallons of water per day, this nature-based design was considered incredible innovative for its time and is estimated to have reduced significant costs for wastewater treatment. The Orlando Wetlands filters reclaimed wastewater pre-treated at Iron Bridge through the foliage, balancing the nutrients and fertilizing the natural habitats while preventing toxic algae blooms in the St. Johns River. Today, other communities have adopted artificial wasteland simulations in wastewater management.