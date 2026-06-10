Outside Orlando Is Florida's Once-Thriving Ranch That's Now A Wildlife Site With Trails And Primitive Camping

If you think Florida is just a mix of beaches, swamps, and theme parks, you'd be forgiven, as there is much of that to be had. Yet there's so much more to the Sunshine State. Once a humid swath of undeveloped land, Central Florida drew ranchers and farmers who cultivated citrus groves, raised cattle, and grew tobacco and sugarcane. By the early to mid-1900s, a surge in population and development had begun to change Florida's landscape. But a spirit of conservation has helped preserve many of its natural resources and waterways, including Seminole Ranch Conservation Area, a nearly 30,000-acre expanse of tranquil land with miles of trails, diverse habitats, and opportunities for outdoor recreation along the St. Johns River. This sprawling area feels remote, yet it's only about 25 miles from Orlando's hustle and bustle.

Seminole Ranch was once a vast cattle ranch, and in the 1980s, it became the first land acquired through Florida's Save Our Rivers program, an initiative that focused on ecosystem management and water treatment. Not only is the conservation area valuable for protecting plants and wildlife, but it also provides essential floodplains that help store water and control flooding for the Orlando area and beyond. It encompasses 12 miles of river, and roughly 96% of the property lies within the river's floodplain.

A patchwork of lakes, palm and hardwood hammocks, marshes, and fields rich in avian and wildlife habitats is dotted not only with wildlife and stray cattle but also with traces of old fences and crumbled foundations, some attributed to the Pennsylvania Club — a turn-of-the-century group that held hunting retreats. Seminole Ranch Conservation Area is part of the eastern section of the Great Florida Birding and Wildlife Trail, where birders might spot bald eagles, roseate spoonbills, pelicans, sandhill cranes, swifts, herons, and ibis, along with wild turkeys and migratory fowl.