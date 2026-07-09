Minnesota's Quaint Twin City Suburb Has Festivals, Shops, And Scenic Parks

The Twin City metro area is massive and bustling, encompassing dozens of communities spread across multiple counties. But when much of the attention centers around Minneapolis and St. Paul sitting across the Mississippi River from one another, it can be easy to overlook the smaller communities in the area. Plenty of attractions worth stopping for are just outside the cities, in suburbs like St. Michael, which has its own unique history, charm, and community events.

St. Michael's roots go back to the mid-19th century. As settlers were moving into the Crow River region, a small wooden church was built in 1856 and dedicated to St. Michael the Archangel. As the small village of mostly German Catholics grew, their community adopted the name of the church, which was transformed in 1892 into the beautiful and towering neo-gothic brick building that still stands today.

Fast forward to the present, and St. Michael is a laid-back community of around 22,000, with family-friendly festivals year-round, quality shopping, scenic parks, and a more small-town feel — making it a worthwhile addition to any Twin City itinerary. Its suburb status and location around thirty minutes northwest of Minneapolis — just off I-94 on the way to St. Cloud — means you can easily pop into Minneapolis to catch a show, watch a game, or spend an afternoon at the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Overall, St. Michael is a well-balanced community, with historic roots, local events, shops, and quiet green spaces. And it's all just a short hop from the big city.