Hidden In Naples Is One Of Florida's Most Expensive Neighborhoods With A Walkable Downtown And Gulf Coast Views
Naples, situated on the southwest coast of Florida, is known for its pristine teal beaches with sugar-white sands, abundance of state parks, vibrant arts scene, and locally caught seafood. As a big, diverse area, this city is home to many different neighborhoods, but none are as sought-after and affluent as Aqualane Shores.
Located about an hour south of Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) on the south side of Naples and built in 1949, Aqualane Shores is a hidden-gem neighborhood with limited capacity. There are only around 350 houses here, making it as exclusive as it is beautiful. Because of this, the average house price is a whopping $7.7 million dollars. Luckily, if you're not in the market for a new multimillion-dollar home and are just looking to visit, there are plenty of hotels and resorts in the Naples area — everything from fancy boutique stays like The Escalante to high-end chains like the Four Seasons-affiliated Naples Beach Club to budget-friendly options like Hilton and Holiday Inn.
While visiting here during the area's peak season of December to May, visitors can expect to find palm-lined streets that complement million-dollar homes, a snaking network of canals filled with boats, and easy access to the Gulf. For those who want to appreciate all that the Naples area has to offer, this seaside neighborhood is a great place... if you can afford it.
Downtown is walkable with easy access to Naples
Perhaps the best thing about Aqualane Shores is its proximity to the ritzy downtown of Naples, which has high-end shops and eateries. Some of the best local restaurants near here include The Dock at Crayton Cove, where patrons can get seafood and cocktails with bayside views, and Mediterrano, which specializes in highly rated Mediterranean seafood. Although many visitors get to the Naples area by car after reaching their destination, this area is also walkable.
Another one of this area's most iconic features is the Third Street Farmer's Market. Residents and visitors can shop for artisan goods, like jam, coffee, and pastries, and local produce while they listen to live music at this family-friendly weekly event. Although the market runs year-round, its location depends on the season.
If the downtown area is not your scene, Aqualane Shores still has plenty to do. Walking and biking are also great activities that residents partake in. The neighborhood has a lot of green, shaded paths, and many homeowners keep tropical gardens, making an afternoon walk a fun adventure in and of itself. It's also just a short 15-minute drive away to some of Naples' best attractions, like Florida's jaw-dropping botanical garden that looks like a Caribbean island and the Naples Zoo.
Boating, fishing, and beachgoing are all favorite pastimes in Aqualane Shores
With 90% of properties situated directly on the water, it's no surprise Aqualane Shores has a vibrant maritime culture based around the community's beautiful Gulf views. Boating and yachting are huge here: Many local homes have their own private docks where owners can set sail. For those who want a more laid-back experience on the water, kayaking and paddleboarding are all options, too. Most of the community is connected via a network of canals, meaning you can get almost anywhere from the water.
And if all that water-based fun still isn't enough for you, Aqualane Shores also has easy access to Naples Beach, where visitors can go swimming or shelling, watch a coastal sunset, or just lie down and sunbathe. Just like many of Florida's most beautiful Gulf Coast Beaches, Naples Beach has the famous sugar-white sands that make this area so desirable. Visitors can also fish on the shore here, as long as they have a license.
A final important note: Whether swimming, boating, or fishing in the waters of Naples Beach, be sure to keep an eye out for dolphins. These marine mammals love the warm tropical waters in the area as much as, if not more than, humans, and can occasionally be seen popping up for a little air. Keep your distance and don't disturb them, of course, but have your camera ready, too.