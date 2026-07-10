Hidden In Naples Is One Of Florida's Most Expensive Neighborhoods With A Walkable Downtown And Gulf Coast Views

Naples, situated on the southwest coast of Florida, is known for its pristine teal beaches with sugar-white sands, abundance of state parks, vibrant arts scene, and locally caught seafood. As a big, diverse area, this city is home to many different neighborhoods, but none are as sought-after and affluent as Aqualane Shores.

Located about an hour south of Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) on the south side of Naples and built in 1949, Aqualane Shores is a hidden-gem neighborhood with limited capacity. There are only around 350 houses here, making it as exclusive as it is beautiful. Because of this, the average house price is a whopping $7.7 million dollars. Luckily, if you're not in the market for a new multimillion-dollar home and are just looking to visit, there are plenty of hotels and resorts in the Naples area — everything from fancy boutique stays like The Escalante to high-end chains like the Four Seasons-affiliated Naples Beach Club to budget-friendly options like Hilton and Holiday Inn.

While visiting here during the area's peak season of December to May, visitors can expect to find palm-lined streets that complement million-dollar homes, a snaking network of canals filled with boats, and easy access to the Gulf. For those who want to appreciate all that the Naples area has to offer, this seaside neighborhood is a great place... if you can afford it.