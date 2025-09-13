Tucked Away In Naples Is Florida's Jaw-Dropping Botanical Garden That Looks Like A Caribbean Island

When you think of islands in the Caribbean, vibrant images of palm trees, colorful flowers, and bright blue waters might come to mind. You don't have to fly far for a Caribbean-like adventure, as one unexpected place you might also find these elements is the Naples Botanical Garden in Florida.

Here, you'll experience an eclectic display of color and excitement, so much so that you might mistake a picture of this place for one straight out of the Caribbean travel guides. Currently boasting an impressive 4.7 stars across more than 4,500 Tripadvisor reviews, Naples Botanical Garden is a top-rated destination that's home to waterlily pools, rainforests, and several stunning gardens featuring plants from around the world.

Tucked away from downtown Naples but still close enough that the drive will only take around 10 minutes, perusing these beautiful botanical gardens is the perfect way to spend an afternoon in the city. It's conveniently located close to other must-see attractions in Naples, like the Gulf Coast beach park with a scenic boardwalk and soft white sands, just a 15-minute drive away.