Between Portland And Bend Is Oregon's Idyllic Mountain Community With Hot Springs, Camping, And River Views

I've visited hot springs all over the world — many in the U.S. and Europe in addition to some in Costa Rica and Tanzania — and Breitenbush Hot Springs Retreat and Conference Center is one of my all-time favorites. Even though I visited all the way back in 2018, my memories are as vivid as if I were there yesterday. The retreat center is nestled deep in the Oregon Cascades, encompassing 154 acres of land along the scenic Breitenbush River. The center and community are entirely off-grid, relying on geothermal and hydroelectric power only. Over the past 10,000 years, this ancient place where mountains, trees, rivers, and thermal waters meet has meant different things to different people. The Native American tribes who once moved through here called it Altat Saltash and considered it a sacred place of healing.

For today's residents, Breitenbush is a source of sustainable livelihood. It's also their intentional community and beloved home. The Breitenbush community is a hodgepodge of healers, cooks, maintenance technicians, hydroelectric generator operators, clearing artists (housekeepers), and others who view themselves as the current stewards of the sacred land. In legal terms, they are also co-owners of the Breitenbush cooperative, sharing the day-to-day responsibilities of managing the facilities and welcoming visitors, who come to the center for the day or for days- or weeks-long extended personal retreats and classes.

For lucky guests like me, Breitenbush is a doorway to a transformative, earth-centered experience. The entire property is cellphone, Wi-Fi, and television-free, but people come anyway. They come to lounge on the decks of the historic lodge, enjoy delicious vegetarian meals in the dining room, and enjoy the beautiful views of the river. They also come to attend classes on alternative energy systems or participate in week-long yoga, meditation, and alternative healing workshops. Mainly, though, they come to Breitenbush to experience its thermal waters, in the largest assemblage of hot springs pools in the Oregon Cascades.