Between Portland And Bend Is Oregon's Idyllic Mountain Community With Hot Springs, Camping, And River Views
I've visited hot springs all over the world — many in the U.S. and Europe in addition to some in Costa Rica and Tanzania — and Breitenbush Hot Springs Retreat and Conference Center is one of my all-time favorites. Even though I visited all the way back in 2018, my memories are as vivid as if I were there yesterday. The retreat center is nestled deep in the Oregon Cascades, encompassing 154 acres of land along the scenic Breitenbush River. The center and community are entirely off-grid, relying on geothermal and hydroelectric power only. Over the past 10,000 years, this ancient place where mountains, trees, rivers, and thermal waters meet has meant different things to different people. The Native American tribes who once moved through here called it Altat Saltash and considered it a sacred place of healing.
For today's residents, Breitenbush is a source of sustainable livelihood. It's also their intentional community and beloved home. The Breitenbush community is a hodgepodge of healers, cooks, maintenance technicians, hydroelectric generator operators, clearing artists (housekeepers), and others who view themselves as the current stewards of the sacred land. In legal terms, they are also co-owners of the Breitenbush cooperative, sharing the day-to-day responsibilities of managing the facilities and welcoming visitors, who come to the center for the day or for days- or weeks-long extended personal retreats and classes.
For lucky guests like me, Breitenbush is a doorway to a transformative, earth-centered experience. The entire property is cellphone, Wi-Fi, and television-free, but people come anyway. They come to lounge on the decks of the historic lodge, enjoy delicious vegetarian meals in the dining room, and enjoy the beautiful views of the river. They also come to attend classes on alternative energy systems or participate in week-long yoga, meditation, and alternative healing workshops. Mainly, though, they come to Breitenbush to experience its thermal waters, in the largest assemblage of hot springs pools in the Oregon Cascades.
The Breitenbush experience: hot springs, amenities, and accommodations
Speaking from personal experience, the hot springs at Breitenbush are sublime. They are also clothing optional, meaning you can wear a suit or bathe naked, and there's nothing seedy about it, I assure you. The three stone-lined Meadow Pools sit alongside the Breitenbush River, allowing you to gaze out at the rushing water as you soak. Two of the Meadow Pools allow conversation, while one is for quiet soaking only. Additionally, four Spiral Tubs are nestled in the forest, arranged in the four cardinal directions in accordance with the Native American Medicine Wheel. These pools range in temperature from a cold plunge to 110 degrees Fahrenheit. Instead of the cold plunge, you can always take a dip in the glacial waters of the Breitenbush River, which serves as a lovely natural complement to the site's hot springs.
Some people come just for the day to use the springs. These day-use guests can access the pools and all the other amenities on the property between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. during their visit. Meanwhile, overnight guests can stay in simple but heated lodge rooms and small cabins. There are also camping options that vary with the seasons. Several heated yurts are available year-round, while the canvas-wall and platform tents are available in summer. The property's other campsites allow guests to bring their own tent or vehicle. All overnight guests, including campers, are allowed three meals per day in the dining room and have access to the property's amenities, which include the hot springs, a cedar-cabin sauna, daily wellness classes, hiking trails, a meditative labyrinth, and a fire circle.
When I visited Breitenbush, it was winter. I soaked in the Spiral Tubs as cold snowflakes gently kissed my face and neck — the only parts of me not immersed in the steaming water. As the snow fell in the silvery light, the silence and serenity were overpowering. It was also comforting to know that a hot vegan buffet awaited me in the dining room and that, afterwards, I could retreat to my cozy cabin, which felt like a hobbit house in the forest.
The journey to Breitenbush is an adventure in itself
To experience the magic of Breitenbush for yourself, the first thing to do is find it! The property is deep in a mountainous area, roughly between Portland and Bend. The closest town is Detroit, a tiny enclave on a lake known for its vibrant summertime flowers. From Detroit, drive 9.1 miles up Forest Road 46 (Breitenbush Road) to reach the Breitenbush Hot Springs Retreat and Conference Center. This map on the Breitenbush website may be helpful, as online maps are sometimes unreliable here.
Just after the turn-off for the retreat center along this same road is the Forest Service's Breitenbush Campground, which has 29 campsites with picnic tables, grills, and vault toilets. This campground also sits on the Breitenbush River but is separate from the retreat center. It's an alternative place to camp for those who prefer a more basic and traditional campground setting. There's a free forest service-run hot springs area near here, too. The Lower Breitenbush Hot Springs are accessible via a short hike from a parking lot near the turn-off to the retreat center. This forested site features two big concrete pools, smaller tubs, and rusty claw-foot bathtubs alongside the Breitenbush River, amidst the ruins of an old resort, Skiff's Camp. From here, you can easily wade down into the river for a bit of sunbathing or to enjoy scenic views as it carves through the forest.
Breitenbush Hot Springs and Ojo Caliente Mineral Springs Resort & Spa (one of New Mexico's oldest natural health resorts) are my favorite U.S. hot springs resorts, though they're very different. I found Breitenbush's riverside pools in the misty mountains to be soothing and cooling, while Ojo Caliente's pools in the coral-colored desert felt more centering and mildly energizing. I haven't visited other hot springs in Oregon, but I'd love to. One of the most breathtaking hot springs in the Pacific Northwest is Oregon's Umpqua Hot Springs, about four hours south of Breitenbush near the town of Glide.