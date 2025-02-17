One Of The Most Breathtaking Natural Hot Springs In The Pacific Northwest Is A Tranquil Oregon Oasis
Although Oregon may be known for its rugged mountains and wealth of outdoor adventures, the Beaver State is also a hot spring mecca. While there are several year-round natural hot spring resorts in other states, like Idaho, the best thermal waters are hidden in Oregon's densely wooded forests. One of the most magical destinations for soaking in hot springs with the best views is Umpqua Hot Springs.
Tucked away in the Umpqua National Forest, about an hour from Glide, eight terraced pools decorate a cliff overlooking the rushing North Umpqua Wild and Scenic River 150 feet below. "Umpqua" means "thundering water" in the Chinook Indian Nation's language — a name that perfectly describes the setting. Open from sunrise to sunset, the geothermal waters are an oasis of calm surrounded by ferns and towering evergreens. Even on busy days, soaking in the steaming waters while watching the clouds overhead and listening to the rushing river is a deeply relaxing experience.
The water temperatures range between 100 and 115 degrees Fahrenheit, but the first pool is the warmest, easiest to get into, and the biggest. As the water trickles down the cliff face, it fills the other pools, leading to cooler temperatures. Overall, the hot springs are undeveloped, but a primitive wooden structure shades one pool. Do note that the area by the springs doesn't have drinking water, a changing area, or a bathroom, but there is a vault toilet near the site.
Things to know before visiting Umpqua Hot Springs
The trail from the parking area to the hot springs is about 0.3 miles long and follows a steep path. The pools are accessible year-round, but between September and November or March and May is the best time to visit. However, during the winter, the access road connecting Highway 138 and the lot often closes. If it's closed, you would have to hike or snowshoe 2.5 miles to the trailhead. At the time of this writing, a $5 per vehicle day-use fee applies to the springs — pay at the trailhead through the Recreation.gov app or by scanning the QR code on the notice board.
In terms of the 0.3-mile hike, we don't recommend attempting it in flip-flops for several reasons. First, roots along the path can trip you up. However, most importantly, the rocky area around the hot springs is extremely slippery, and the dropoff is no joke. We recommend wearing hiking boots and changing into grippy water shoes like the Speedo Surfknit Pro.
Finally, every hot spring attracts its own crowd — and at Umpqua Hot Springs, you'll find friendly people who sometimes bathe in the nude. Clothing is optional, and many visitors opt to shuck their shorts and enjoy nature in the buff. If you're uncomfortable with nudity, arrive at the hot springs earlier in the day. As one of Oregon's most popular thermal destinations, Umpqua Hot Springs is hardly under the radar. But, the early mornings (think 7:00 a.m.) are usually less crowded, and you're less likely to run into as many naked people.
Where to stay and things to do near Umpqua Hot Springs
Due to its remote location 100 miles from the nearest big city, Umpqua Hot Springs is best experienced as a weekend trip or a stopover on your way to another destination. Choose from 33 campsites at Toketee Campground for the unbeatable price of $10 per site (subject to change). Situated about 10 minutes from Umpqua Hot Springs Trailhead, the campground boasts simple amenities (vault toilets, picnic tables, and fire pits) just steps from Toketee Lake's clear waters.
After soaking in the pools, visit Toketee Falls, a two-level waterfall that plummets down a sheer cliff into a tranquil pool. View the 80-foot and 40-foot falls from a platform at the end of a 0.4-mile trail. As one experienced traveler shared on Tripadvisor, "I've been to many falls in Oregon, including Multnomah and all the surrounding falls in the area, and Toketee Falls is right up there with the best of them."
Add a stop at Crater Lake National Park, a must-visit destination known for America's cleanest air and scenic hiking trails. A little over an hour from the hot springs, this national park is home to the deepest lake in the U.S., with otherworldly blue waters. Here, visitors can also explore over 100 miles of trails, ranging from easy wildflower paths to strenuous treks into the backcountry. If you do only one thing, cruise along the 33-mile Rim Drive circling the lake, stopping at over 30 viewpoints.