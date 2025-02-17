One Of The Most Breathtaking Natural Hot Springs In The Pacific Northwest Is A Tranquil Oregon Oasis

Although Oregon may be known for its rugged mountains and wealth of outdoor adventures, the Beaver State is also a hot spring mecca. While there are several year-round natural hot spring resorts in other states, like Idaho, the best thermal waters are hidden in Oregon's densely wooded forests. One of the most magical destinations for soaking in hot springs with the best views is Umpqua Hot Springs.

Tucked away in the Umpqua National Forest, about an hour from Glide, eight terraced pools decorate a cliff overlooking the rushing North Umpqua Wild and Scenic River 150 feet below. "Umpqua" means "thundering water" in the Chinook Indian Nation's language — a name that perfectly describes the setting. Open from sunrise to sunset, the geothermal waters are an oasis of calm surrounded by ferns and towering evergreens. Even on busy days, soaking in the steaming waters while watching the clouds overhead and listening to the rushing river is a deeply relaxing experience.

The water temperatures range between 100 and 115 degrees Fahrenheit, but the first pool is the warmest, easiest to get into, and the biggest. As the water trickles down the cliff face, it fills the other pools, leading to cooler temperatures. Overall, the hot springs are undeveloped, but a primitive wooden structure shades one pool. Do note that the area by the springs doesn't have drinking water, a changing area, or a bathroom, but there is a vault toilet near the site.