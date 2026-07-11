One Of The World's Best Beaches Is A Pristine US Virgin Islands Beauty With Clear Waters And Sea Turtles

Situated in the Caribbean Sea, the U.S. Virgin Islands archipelago is renowned for its stunning white-sand shores and turquoise waters, and one of the top ten best beaches in the world (via Beach.com) also resides here: St. Croix's Sandy Point National Wildlife Refuge. Beach.com bases its rankings on a rigorous process, including consulting travel experts for nominations, analyzing NASA satellite imagery to determine water color and quality, and using Google Maps to assess beach accessibility.

Sandy Point National Wildlife Refuge encompasses nearly 400 acres along the southwestern corner of St. Croix. It was originally formed over 40 years ago to protect the nesting site of leatherback sea turtles, and to this day, the refuge is committed to protecting the three species of sea turtles that nest here. The beach is closed to the public during nesting season, which typically runs from April through August. Outside of these months, the beach is open to the public, and visitors can enjoy the refuge's two miles of scenic beach lapped by clear waters. This remote swath is an uncrowded escape for a quiet beach day, but there are strict restrictions on what visitors can bring and no facilities available.

Sandy Point National Wildlife Refuge is open between September through March on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is free to enter. The entrance road is unpaved, but there is parking near the beach. The refuge entrance is about a 6-mile drive from Henry E. Rohlsen Airport (STX), which receives nonstop flights from St. Thomas, San Juan, Miami, and other major U.S. cities.