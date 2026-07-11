Forget The Beaches, Visit These Hawaii Island Farms And See Where Some Favorite Foods Come From

Beaches are one of the biggest draws for visitors to Hawaii, but beyond the scenic ocean views and silky sands are on-the-farm experiences that teach you how some of the region's most iconic foods are produced. On Hawaii Island, widely known as the Big Island, you can learn more about many edible favorites while seeing where and how they are grown. Instead of heading to the beach, or perhaps in addition to your itinerary, tour these coffee, tea, chocolate, sea salt, and other farms spread across the island.

The Big Island is home to numerous excellent farm tours, with these among the most educational, immersive, and visually impressive. Learning how some culinary staples are produced by the people nurturing them from the ground up gives an added depth to the experience when consuming them. Taste samples on the excursions, and you may never want to return to store-bought goods, yet you'll now know how they actually got there. Whether you're a foodie or simply curious, these farm tours provide a unique perspective on Hawaii Island.