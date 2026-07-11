Forget The Beaches, Visit These Hawaii Island Farms And See Where Some Favorite Foods Come From
Beaches are one of the biggest draws for visitors to Hawaii, but beyond the scenic ocean views and silky sands are on-the-farm experiences that teach you how some of the region's most iconic foods are produced. On Hawaii Island, widely known as the Big Island, you can learn more about many edible favorites while seeing where and how they are grown. Instead of heading to the beach, or perhaps in addition to your itinerary, tour these coffee, tea, chocolate, sea salt, and other farms spread across the island.
The Big Island is home to numerous excellent farm tours, with these among the most educational, immersive, and visually impressive. Learning how some culinary staples are produced by the people nurturing them from the ground up gives an added depth to the experience when consuming them. Taste samples on the excursions, and you may never want to return to store-bought goods, yet you'll now know how they actually got there. Whether you're a foodie or simply curious, these farm tours provide a unique perspective on Hawaii Island.
Greenwell Farms Coffee Tour
Hawaii is the only U.S. state with a major coffee-growing region. On the Big Island's western side, spreading south from Kona, is a multitude of farms producing some highly rated coffees. One of the biggest and oldest coffee producers in the area is Greenwell Farms, which received its first award of excellence in 1873. Greenwell's bags are filled with only 100% Kona beans, and the company's 1850 founder's family still runs the operation. Tour the farm for free daily, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m, then taste samples of what you just saw growing.
O.K. Farms
Tropical fruits thrive in Hawaii. Touring a farmer's market here, you may not recognize some of the fruits and vegetables seen on the stands. O.K. Farms in Hilo on the island's east side grows myriad produce ranging from lychee and longan to cacao and macadamia nuts, including spices such as nutmeg and cinnamon. Let knowledgeable guides show you many of Hawaii's most beloved foodstuffs growing on the farm's nearly 1,000 acres, along with picturesque waterfall-viewing points. Afterwards, purchase goods made from the farm in their gift shop.
Kona Sea Salt Farm
Just 4 miles from the Kona International Airport (KOA), sea salt is farmed from 900-year-old ocean waters pumped from 2,200 feet under the Pacific. At the sustainable Kona Sea Salt farm, take a 60-minute tour and see how the staple seasoning is harvested and dried on beds in the sun. Their gourmet salts are actually used in many restaurants island-wide. Afterwards, taste and purchase the low-sodium salts — including several flavored varieties — along with magnesium derived from the process in their gift shop.
The Vanillerie
With numerous glowing reviews on Tripadvisor, the Vanillerie, only a five-minute drive from Kona International Airport (KOA), grows delicate vanilla orchids in shade houses on its farm. Considered one of the healthiest island foods, vanilla is a labor-intensive botanical to grow, requiring hand-pollination and lengthy timelines between planting and harvesting. Previous visitors love the educational and multi-sensory aspects of the Vanillerie tours, in which you'll learn the process of vanilla creation from start to finish. You'll also get a taste of freshly crafted vanilla ice cream and a visit to their vanilla-focused gift shop.
Mauna Kea Tea Farm
Embark on a scenic 43-mile drive north of Hilo to reach Mauna Kea Tea Farm, which is tucked into the lush landscape near Hawaii's hidden coastline, the Hāmākua Coast. Co-owner Taka Ino takes guests on a tour of the family's sustainable tea farm, sharing the process of growing and harvesting the tea plant, along with how it becomes the tea enjoyed around the world. After exploring the farm, take part in an authentic Japanese tea ceremony led by Taka to complete the experience.
Hāmākua Chocolate Farm
See how chocolate is crafted, from tree branch to chocolate bar, at the Hāmākua Chocolate Farm just under 6 miles from Hilo. Their tour includes a walk through their cacao farm, where you'll learn about the large bean from which chocolate is made. There's also a journey through their botanical garden and a 12-course chocolate tasting. Then, prepare for a thrilling walk across the 80-foot suspension bridge to the treehouse with views of the farm and gardens. You can even make it an overnight adventure by renting one of their farm-stay rooms.