The Only U.S. State With A Major Coffee-Growing Region Is Every Caffeine Lover's Dream
For a nation that runs on caffeine, America's relationship with coffee is interesting. Despite being one of the world's largest consumers with a strong coffee culture, the country has never been known for its coffee production. Most of the continental U.S. sits well outside the "Coffee Belt," a tropical zone near the equator where the crop thrives, leaving the U.S. as the only major coffee-consuming nation that grows very little of its own, aside from one small area. Hawaii is the only U.S. state with a major coffee-growing region. Although Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory, does produce coffee, Hawaii is the only state to do so.
While big cities like Los Angeles and Seattle have leaned into the European coffee culture movement, Hawaii stands as the only U.S. state producing coffee on a commercial scale. Anchored by the famous Kona Coffee Belt on the west side of the Big Island, the state is flipping the script on what American coffee can be. The belt's unique geography, stretching roughly 35 miles along the slopes of the Mauna Loa and Hualalai volcanoes, offers near-perfect growing conditions. Volcanic soil with a high mineral content, steady rainfall of around 70 inches per year, and a mild, low-altitude, all contribute to beans prized for their nutty and balanced flavor profile — best enjoyed as a medium roast.
Along the lush Big Island coast, the Kona Coffee Belt is home to approximately 650 farms that collectively produce about 3.8 million pounds of coffee each year. Despite its modest scale, the region generates around $14 million annually and is celebrated as one of the world's most equitable coffee supply chains. Many of these smallholding farms are fifth-generation, tracing their roots back to 1828, when Arabica coffee was first cultivated on the island.
Where to get good coffee in Honolulu, the heart of Hawaii's coffee scene
With towering 30-ounce Trenta cups, drive-through orders, and pumps of pumpkin spice syrup, America's coffee scene has never been able to compete with the likes of the Italian, Vietnamese, and even Australian brews. But that is slowly changing. According to Food & Wine's Top Ten U.S. Cities for Coffee, Honolulu ranks ninth as a top destination for coffee lovers. The city's roadside coffee shacks and locally inspired brews feature inventive ingredients like poi (taro paste), organic honey, locally grown cacao, and even antioxidant-rich mushrooms. While Kona (followed by Ka'u, Puna, and Hamakua) dominates the state's coffee scene, Arabica is also grown across the islands of Maui, Kauai, O'ahu, and Molokai.
The article also highlights a handful of standout cafes that source their beans directly from Hawaiian soil. Among them is The Curb, known for its small-batch brews roasted weekly by Kailua Town Coffee Roasters. Here, coffee purists can purchase Kona Prime beans for $30 per 7 ounces. Popular on Honolulu's cafe scene, Neko Koneko is a trendy Japanese-inspired spot that reflects the island's deep cultural ties to Japanese migrancy. Its inventive bottled drinks include an Orange Cream Cold Brew and an Ichigo Strawberry Milk. Beyond the capital, the lesser-known town of Holualoa is also known for having some of Hawaii's finest coffee.
One of the best ways to experience Hawaii's coffee scene is by attending the Kona Coffee Cultural Festival. Held from November 7th to 16th, the 2025 edition marks the 54th annual celebration of the island's coffee-growing industry. For a $10 pass valid for ten days, the family-friendly event brings together caffeine lovers to learn about the history of Kona's industry while tasting and shopping artisanal coffee along the way.