The Only U.S. State With A Major Coffee-Growing Region Is Every Caffeine Lover's Dream

For a nation that runs on caffeine, America's relationship with coffee is interesting. Despite being one of the world's largest consumers with a strong coffee culture, the country has never been known for its coffee production. Most of the continental U.S. sits well outside the "Coffee Belt," a tropical zone near the equator where the crop thrives, leaving the U.S. as the only major coffee-consuming nation that grows very little of its own, aside from one small area. Hawaii is the only U.S. state with a major coffee-growing region. Although Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory, does produce coffee, Hawaii is the only state to do so.

While big cities like Los Angeles and Seattle have leaned into the European coffee culture movement, Hawaii stands as the only U.S. state producing coffee on a commercial scale. Anchored by the famous Kona Coffee Belt on the west side of the Big Island, the state is flipping the script on what American coffee can be. The belt's unique geography, stretching roughly 35 miles along the slopes of the Mauna Loa and Hualalai volcanoes, offers near-perfect growing conditions. Volcanic soil with a high mineral content, steady rainfall of around 70 inches per year, and a mild, low-altitude, all contribute to beans prized for their nutty and balanced flavor profile — best enjoyed as a medium roast.

Along the lush Big Island coast, the Kona Coffee Belt is home to approximately 650 farms that collectively produce about 3.8 million pounds of coffee each year. Despite its modest scale, the region generates around $14 million annually and is celebrated as one of the world's most equitable coffee supply chains. Many of these smallholding farms are fifth-generation, tracing their roots back to 1828, when Arabica coffee was first cultivated on the island.