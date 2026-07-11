The World's Largest Coastal Lagoon Is An Underrated Haven For Birdwatching, Beaches, And Boating

In the southern nook of Brazil is one of South America's biggest natural wonders: Lagoa dos Patos (also called Laguna dos Patos). While Brazil is a tourist haven famed for its city life and rainforest, Lagoa dos Patos is one spot that gets overlooked. The lagoon may not have the fame of Rio de Janeiro's beaches, nor the broad mystique of the Amazon, but it has a standout quality: Lagoa dos Patos holds the Guinness World Record for the world's largest coastal lagoon. Its area amounts to about 4,000 square miles, and it spans 174 miles from top to bottom (greater than the length of New Jersey). On its fringes, visitors will find scenic recreational spots and a plethora of birds.

Despite its record-holding size, Lagoa dos Patos remains largely off the international tourist trail. The lagoon doesn't appear anywhere close to the top of Tripadvisor's ranking of top nature and park travel destinations in Brazil. Even many travel blogs and guides focused on Brazil's hidden gems don't give much attention to Lagoa dos Patos. While the lagoon gets overshadowed by more famous ecotourism destinations like Pantanal or Lençóis Maranhenses National Park, it's a draw for travelers intrigued by under-the-radar natural sites. It's got several beachy towns lining its shores, home to well-reviewed boating options. Meanwhile, travelers who want to spot unique coastal wildlife will find a national park frequented by hundreds of bird species.